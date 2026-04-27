Mets Promote Top Prospect to Triple-A Syracuse

One of the New York Mets’ top-ranked prospects is another step closer to the majors.

On Monday, the Mets promoted No. 3 prospect A.J. Ewing to Triple-A Syracuse. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound lefty bat was slashing .349/.481/.571 with two home runs, six doubles, a triple and 12 stolen bases through 18 games at Double-A Binghamton.

Leveled up to the Triple-A @SyracuseMets ⚾️⬆️



Congratulations to A.J. Ewing (@Mets No. 3 prospect) on his promotion! We wish you all the best on this next step of your journey to Queens!



🎠 x #WelcomeHome x @ewing_aj x @MetsPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/8xP5SMetTp — Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) April 27, 2026

Ewing, 21, had an impressive spring training with the Mets this year, producing a .381/.423/.667 slash line with one home run and six RBIs in 26 Grapefruit League at-bats. He carried that momentum into the regular season, opening the 2026 campaign on an eight-game hitting streak.

Including his 28 games at Binghamton last year, Ewing is a .342/.413/.478 hitter at the Double-A level. During this most recent 18-game stretch, he walked at a 21% clip and was held hitless just four times. He has appeared mostly in center field this season but also spent some time at second base.

A fourth-round compensation pick in 2023, Ewing earned his promotion to Double-A last August after demonstrating elite speed and high-contact skills at the lower levels. The versatile prospect continued to find success, finishing 2025 with a combined .315/.401/.429 slash line across three minor league levels. He also ranked fifth in MiLB with 70 stolen bases (81 attempts).

Ewing entered 2026 as MLB Pipeline’s No. 85 overall prospect, appearing in the Top 100 for the first time in his professional career. The only Mets prospects ranked higher than him are outfielder Carson Benge (No. 13), who is currently in the majors, and right-hander Jonah Tong (No. 42), who made his big league debut late last season.

While Ewing's exit velocities can pop, they have not resulted in many home runs due to his slap-to-all-fields approach. He makes up for that with plus-plus speed, which allows him to take extra bases with relative ease.

Thursday night: HR

Friday night: HR@Mets No. 3 prospect A.J. Ewing is adding some power to his already expansive set of skills for Double-A @RumblePoniesBB: https://t.co/cKPuX8oucv pic.twitter.com/SgYgUzBvxu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 24, 2026

The Mets (9-19) currently rank last in MLB with 92 runs scored after being held to just one run across Sunday’s doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies. MLB Pipeline currently estimates Ewing’s big league ETA as 2027, so he may still be a year away from helping New York’s struggling offense.

That said, if New York continues to struggle and Ewing’s scorching-hot start at the plate carries over against Triple-A pitching, it is possible that timeline could be accelerated.

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