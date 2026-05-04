How Mets Top Prospect Can Force Way to MLB

The New York Mets aren't doing great on the field right now, leading fans to search for potential saviors from the farm system. One player who fits the bill is outfielder A.J. Ewing, who has been on a heater since being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse last week.

A.J. Ewing is 8-for-13 with Triple-A Syracuse and he's on base for the third time tonight 🔥



Catch the @SyracuseMets NOW on SNY! pic.twitter.com/aX1G5fnNhw — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 1, 2026

Over the course of his first six games for Syracuse, Ewing has collected 11 hits in 22 at-bats, including a double and a triple. Ewing has also flashed his speed, stealing four bases in the past week, and his outstanding ability as a defender in center field.

"HE DOES IT AGAIN!"



A.J. Ewing makes diving catches on back-to-back pitches! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X6BAi5epZ3 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 30, 2026

David Stearns thinks very highly of Ewing, who started to crack Top 100 prospect lists earlier this year. Several other teams reportedly asked for Ewing in deadline packages last summer but Stearns refused to part with him, notably shipping out Drew Gilbert instead.

A.J. Ewing does not stop hitting.



Two more hits yesterday, bringing his average and OPS up to .556 and 1.341 at AAA 😳 pic.twitter.com/VrTP0QDygj — Mets Player Development (@MetsPlayerDev) May 3, 2026

It appears that Ewing has legitimate superstar potential as a center fielder, which should make him nearly untouchable in trade talks. Even though it has only been a week, Ewing's quick work at the Triple-A level raises questions about when he could make his way up to Flushing to help the big club.

Why Luis Robert's Health Could Determine A.J. Ewing's Future

The Mets anticipated that Ewing would need some time to develop in the minor leagues this season, which is why they traded for Luis Robert Jr. in the offseason. Robert got off to a fast start but is on the injured list with a back issue, and the team's medical staff reportedly believes Robert's absence shouldn't be too long.

Stearns has also indicated in the past that he prefers to promote prospects when they have a clear opportunity to play regularly in the major leagues without being sent back down. For someone as valuable as Ewing, it is more important for him to receive everyday playing time than to come up to the majors for a cup of coffee and get sent back down.

This is why the Robert injury is key to Ewing's big league future. Robert is eligible to return from the injured list on the Mets' next homestand, and if the team believes he will be back shortly after that it makes sense to fill the position on a stop gap basis with Carson Benge and Tyrone Taylor.

A longer-term absence for Robert would create the runway Ewing needs to play every day. The Mets likely expect Ewing to grab hold of the center field job and never let go of it once he's ready, which is not an opportunity they are ready to give yet if Robert can be back within a week or two.

Ewing can also force the issue by continuing to tear the cover off the ball at Syracuse, which stands in stark contrast to the Mets' struggling offense at the big league level. No one expects Ewing to save the Mets' lineup as a rookie, but he could be just the spark plug this group needs to ignite a run that could salvage their season.

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