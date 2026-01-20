Mets remain open to signing top starter

With the continuing expectation that the New York Mets will look to add starting pitching this offseason, they're reportedly still open to adding this top starter who remains on the free agent market.

In a January 18 article for The Athletic, Will Sammon reported that New York remains in the mix to sign left-handed starting pitcher Framber Valdez. The southpaw, however, has the qualifying offer attached to him, meaning the Mets would have to forfeit their third- and sixth-highest picks in this year's MLB Draft.

Valdez is arguably the best starting pitcher remaining on the open market and has been linked to the Mets throughout the offseason. Fellow lefty starter Ranger Suárez recently inked a five-year, $130 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, a name that the Amazins' were also rumored to be interested in.

After Suárez landed that five-year deal, it is certainly fair to say that Valdez may be searching for a similar contract. However, that could be a non-starter for David Stearns, who's been hesitant at handing out long-term contracts to starting pitchers at Valdez's age.

In 31 starts last year for the Houston Astros, Valdez posted a 13-11 record with a 3.66 ERA, 187 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.24 across 192 innings pitched. The 32-year-old has been a workhorse out of Houston's rotation over the last four years, logging a 3.21 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 767.2 innings of work since the start of the 2022 season.

Since making his major league debut in 2018, Valdez has been a two-time All-Star (2022, 2023), made one All-MLB First Team (2022) and tossed a no-hitter on August 1, 2023 against the Cleveland Guardians. The lefty hurler has also posted 11 wins or more in the regular season over the last five seasons, including a career-best 17 wins in 2022.

It has been no secret that the Mets are in dire need of starting pitching after it plagued them during their second-half downfall last year. Despite beginning 2025 with the best starting pitching ERA in baseball, injuries and rotation inconsistencies led New York to finish the season with a 4.03 ERA (18th in Major League Baseball).

While the Mets may potentially have an ace for their staff in Nolan McLean, they would certainly like to add another elite arm with ace-caliber stuff, especially after both Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea endured injury-riddled seasons last year, as well as David Peterson's second half struggles. McLean is also a rookie who may endure some growing pains, so bringing in a more established starter like Valdez to anchor the rotation can take some pressure off of McLean and assist his development.

