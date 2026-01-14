Mets seen as best fit for star pitcher in free agency

With the offseason starting to heat up a bit of late for the New York Mets, and some big names still available, they still need to make a splash.

So far this winter, the Mets have not received high marks for the moves that they have made following a collapse in 2025. This was a team that was expected to make some changes after falling apart last season, and while that has been true, the argument can be made that the team isn’t better for it right now.

However, even though this offseason has not been great on paper for the team, New York is capable of adding a couple of the marquee free agents and turning things around quickly. They reportedly have a massive offer on the table for star slugger Kyle Tucker, and that would instantly change the narrative if they landed the best player in free agency. Furthermore, while Tucker would be a great addition, they still have a need in their rotation as well.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the best match for some of the top free agents left on the board, and for coveted southpaw Framber Valdez, it was the Mets who were seen as the top match.

Valdez Would Fill the Need of a Front-Line Starter

Even though New York has a number of options and some young talent on the team, they are in need of a true front-line pitcher. There are still a couple of options available in free agency that can fill that need, and the most proven is Valdez.

The star southpaw has been a very consistent pitcher across his eight-year career with the Houston Astros. For the last four years, he has been able to total at least 175 innings pitched, making him one of the league's premier workhorses.

In 2025, he totaled a 13-11 record with a 3.66 ERA in 31 starts. Availability is always a massive plus for starting pitchers, and Valdez usually takes the ball every fifth day throughout the year. At 32 years old, there will undoubtedly be some concerns about his age, but he is a ground-ball pitcher, and they generally tend to age a bit better than a strikeout pitcher.

Overall, Valdez certainly makes a lot of sense for New York and would fill a need at the top of the rotation. If some of the young arms can take a step forward and others can bounce back from bad second halves of the season, this unit could be very strong if Valdez is leading it.

