Mets Showing Interest in Free Agent First Baseman

With pitchers and catchers now reporting to Port St. Lucie for spring training, the New York Mets' 2026 roster is likely close to its final form.

Following the Freddy Peralta trade, reports indicated that the Mets front office feels good about the team and is likely done making any major moves. But of course, David Stearns wouldn't close the door completely, saying that he thinks they "checked off some of the main goals of the offseason," but are "always open to improving the team" and will "explore" any opportunities to get better.

Well, it appears they have identified another potential avenue to improve the team, as Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported that the Mets are showing interest in free agent first baseman Ty France. According to Cotillo, the 31-year-old has a robust market, with the Diamondbacks, Yankees, and Padres also involved.

As reported last night, Diamondbacks are in on Carlos Santana as a free agent 1B target. They've also talked to Ty France, per source, though France has a robust market. Mets and Yankees have been involved with him, plus Padres and others. That market is moving. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 2, 2026

Mets Involved With Free Agent Ty France

France would be an interesting pickup for the Mets, given that the club signed Jorge Polanco early on in free agency to fill the need at first base after letting Pete Alonso walk. While Polanco has never started a game at the position, Stearns and company felt confident that his experience at every other infield spot would allow him to adapt easily to the new role at first.

But with France potentially in the mix, Polanco would likely assume a full-time DH role with the ability to fill in at any spot in the infield. Last season with Seattle, Polanco DH'd 89 games while starting 34 at second and five at third. France, on the other hand, played in 124 of his 138 games at first last year and won his first career Gold Glove at the position.

Read More: Insider Reveals the Key to Mets' Offseason

Bringing in France would certainly be a boost for the infield run prevention, which has been a clear priority for Stearns this offseason with additions of three former shortstops in Polanco, Bo Bichette, and Marcus Semien. And while France has seen a dip in power over the past few seasons, he still provides above average bat-to-ball skills and batted .277/.320/.372 over his final 37 games after being traded to the Blue Jays last season.

Free Agent Profile: Ty France



🔹96th Percentile in Range

🔹10 OAA (1st among 1B)

🔹7 Fielding Run Value (88th Percentile)



With Polanco still learning 1B, France wouldn't just be a depth piece, he can be a late-inning defensive lock that the Mets need to secure leads in 2026 pic.twitter.com/JeiQFvHVP6 — Quinton Fesq (@QuintonFesqESM) February 2, 2026

France's steady defensive presence at first base and veteran right-handed bat would fit well with this offseason's additions. However, it would create a clear blockade for two young promising sluggers: Brett Baty and Mark Vientos.

Baty and Vientos have already lost their main source of playing time with Bichette now penciled in at third base. But if France and Polanco are both in the picture, the first base and DH reps will also likely disappear, leaving only left field as a potential opening, a position that could be Carson Benge's to lose this spring.

Read More: Mets Considered These Outfield Options Before Luis Robert Jr. Trade

If this is the case, Baty and Vientos could immediately become valuable trade pieces, despite the Mets assumed desire to hold on to them. While Bichette, Semien, and Polanco all figure to be short-to-medium-term options in the infield, Baty and Vientos are no longer young prospects who can sit in waiting to take over these positions. If New York sees them in their future plans, they will have to be intentional about where and how they can get them on the field.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles