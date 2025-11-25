Mets sign ex-Yankees' reliever to minor league deal
The New York Mets have made a move to bolster their bullpen.
It was announced on Tuesday that the Mets are signing right-handed reliever Nick Burdi to a minor league deal. Burdi spent last season with the Boston Red Sox, where he tossed 5.1 scoreless innings across four appearances, striking out five while walking just two. Before last season, the 32-year-old had spent most of his career pitching for multiple teams.
The Minnesota Twins drafted Burdi in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft, but he did not make his major league debut until the 2018 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made only two appearances during his rookie season, allowing four runs (three earned) with two walks and two punchouts in just 1.1 innings of work.
Despite making the Pirates' Opening Day roster in 2019, Burdi struggled in his 19 outings, posting a 9.35 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 8.2 innings. He eventually had his season cut short in late June, as he underwent thoracic outlet surgery; injuries continued to trouble him in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season as he appeared in just three games before being placed on the IL with a right elbow injury. This ultimately required Tommy John surgery that cost him the entire 2021 season.
Read More: Mets' Sean Manaea provides update on elbow injury
It would not be until the 2023 season that Burdi would finally return to the major leagues, when the Chicago Cubs selected him from the San Diego Padres in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft. The righty hurler pitched in only three games for Chicago that year before being placed on the IL in May after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL and elected free agency after the season when the Cubs removed him from their 40-man roster.
Burdi then inked a minor league deal with the New York Yankees in December 2023, and it was in the Bronx that the right-hander would find the most success at the big league level. After making the Opening Day roster, Burdi was extremely effective, logging a 1.86 ERA in 12 appearances with 12 strikeouts (but also nine walks) in 9.2 innings of work.
But as was the common theme throughout his career, Burdi once again landed on the shelf on May 24 with right hip inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 23. The Yankees designated him for assignment on September 7 and after clearing waivers, he was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Burdi elected free agency after the season.
While Burdi was effective during his four outings last season in Boston, it was yet another season cut short due to injury. Burdi was initially placed on the IL with a foot contusion on June 3; despite rehabbing with Triple-A Worcester, he was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 9 after suffering a hip injury. Once he was activated, the Red Sox designated Burdi for assignment on August 11 and he spent the rest of the season in the minor leagues.
Burdi will now look to remain healthy and perhaps be an option for the Mets' bullpen next season. With All-Star closer Edwin Díaz still a free agent, New York's relief corps currently has more questions than answers.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Recommended Articles:
Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan