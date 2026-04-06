Mets Starter Could Fuel Rotation’s Bounce-Back in 2026

The New York Mets' starting rotation is in very good shape to start the season.

Ironically, the unit has excelled in spite of an unspectacular first two starts from ace Freddy Peralta. With their new acquisition holding the title, arms like Clay Holmes, Nolan McLean and David Peterson have comfortably settled into their respective rotation spots.

However, the starter that has arguably impressed the most to begin the year is Kodai Senga, who looks to reestablish himself as a premier arm after two injury-plagued campaigns. Before he got hurt and struggled down the stretch in 2025, Senga pitched like an ace early in the year, and the righty's start to 2026 has yielded similar results.

After a hard-luck loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on April 1, Senga toed the slab against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday and once again looked sharp. He pitched 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits, punching out seven batters while walking just two. Like before, Senga was set to get the loss due to a lack of run support and a difficult sixth inning, but New York rallied late this time and won 5-2 to reward their starter for keeping them in the game throughout.

The final line for Kodai Senga this afternoon pic.twitter.com/0VBrimjLzm — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 5, 2026

How the Mets' Rotation Depends on Kodai Senga

It's not a coincidence that the performance of the Mets' rotation last year mirrored that of Senga's, as it was one of the best in baseball before his injury and one of the worst after it. That trend is continuing this year with both Senga and the rotation getting off to a good start. With each starter having pitched twice, the Japanese righty has the second most innings (11.2), highest strikeout rate (34%), lowest FIP (1.74) and highest fWAR (0.5).

"I think it’s a really strong group. As long as we stay healthy, stay out on the mound, we can be a stabilizing force for the team," Senga said about the unit through an interpreter. "That goes for everybody and myself. I don’t want to be the one lagging behind, I want to be up there with them."

Kodai Senga talks about the Mets' starting rotation:



"I think it's a really strong group. As long as we stay healthy, stay out on the mound, we can be a stabilizing force for the team. That goes for everybody and myself. I don't want to be the one lagging behind, I want to be up… pic.twitter.com/EQE8ha787N — SNY (@SNYtv) April 5, 2026

To provide even more encouragement, Senga's start on Sunday was on regular days of rest. The Mets had been accustomed to giving the 33-year-old extra rest days due to both injury concerns and statistical history, but this would come at the expense of other starters getting fewer rest days. Considering Senga was just one out away from a quality start, he may be able to transition to a traditional rest schedule if he can maintain his carefully monitored pitching mechanics.

It is worth mentioning, though, that Senga didn't throw as hard on Sunday as he did in St. Louis on April 1. His fastball hit 96 mph on the radar gun to begin the day against the Giants and was hovering around 94 mph by the time he departed, while he averaged over 97 mph in his previous start.

Kodai Senga's velocity began a tick down from his previous start and continued to dip as today's game wore on.



Senga, who averaged 97.4 mph in his last start, began this afternoon sitting 96 mph. His final inning was more in the 93-94 range. pic.twitter.com/9gMg5gd3hh — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 5, 2026

Nonetheless, the rotation has showed impressive form to begin the year thanks to Senga's efforts, to the point that Mets starters have combined for 54.2 innings pitched - and only 10.1 of them have come from Peralta.

If Senga can at least stay consistent and avoid injury, New York's rotation will be in great shape with substantial depth.

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