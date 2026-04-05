Four-Run 8th Inning Lifts Mets to 5-2 Comeback Victory over Giants

In the early stages of the New York Mets' 2026 season, the team's pair of two-way catchers have already played the hero on multiple occasions. In this series-clinching victory on the road against the Giants, both Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens have left their mark.

On Friday night, it was Alvarez, the team's regular starting catcher, who stole the show. He hit two tape-measure taters in New York's 10-3 rout over San Francisco, first a 415-foot no-doubter to center field off of Tyler Mahle, then a 401-foot homer to left field off of JT Brubaker.

Mets C Francisco Alvarez follows up a Marcus Semien HR with one of his own off of SF SP Tyler Mahle in the 4th.



Could this be the breakout season for Alvy?



106.1 mph EV 🚀

415 FT📏

32 LA 📐

78.9 mph bat speed⚡️

A HR in 24/30 MLB Ballparks 🏟️#LGM pic.twitter.com/A1a8ObEBfd — oBAWanKenobi (@wOBAWanKenobi) April 4, 2026

On the afternoon of Easter Sunday, the Mets were poised to close out their road trip with a series win.

Through seven innings, the pitching staffs of both teams had been in control. Kodai Senga delivered a strong performance (5.2 IP, five hits, two earned runs, 7:2 K:BB) and Huascar Brazobán recorded four outs on just 10 pitches to relieve him. Meanwhile, Giants ace Logan Webb was ruthlessly efficient, completing 7 full innings on just 92 pitches and surrendering just one run.

With the Giants leading 2-1 headed into the top of the 8th inning, the Mets needed a spark from their offense, and that opportunity arose when Keaton Winn came in for Webb. Jorge Polanco knocked a one-out double to reach scoring position, Luis Robert Jr. singled Tyrone Taylor (pinch-running for Polanco) to third base, and suddenly the Mets were in an excellent spot to tie the game with a sacrifice fly.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza made the bold decision to pinch-hit this pivotal at-bat, subbing out left fielder Jared Young - who was 3-for-3 with a double today - for backup backstop Luis Torrens. This was probably done to avoid a lefty-lefty matchup, as greenhorn Giants manager Tony Vitello had just called southpaw reliever Erik Miller from the bullpen to replace the righty Winn to face Young. Sometimes, baseball is a lot like chess.

Robert stole second base as Torrens worked a 3-2 count, and on the eighth pitch he saw from Winn in the at-bat, Torrens poked the ball into the cavernous right field of Oracle Park with a pretty contact swing for a double. Taylor cruised in from third, and Robert motored from station to station to score the eventual winning run. The Mets now had a 3-2 lead.

The Giants were deflated, and Erik Miller was rattled. The next batter was Mark Vientos, who singled Torrens home, before a Marcus Semien double down the left field line scored Vientos. An eighth-inning offensive avalanche had made it 5-2 Mets.

Offseason addition Luke Weaver did his job as setup man, sitting down all three batters he faced in the bottom half of the eighth inning. Then, fellow 2025 Yankee Devin Williams closed the door to pick up his second save as a Met, but not before Torrens delivered more clutch heroics by gunning down Matt Chapman at second base on a puzzling steal attempt for the first out of the 9th.

On the MONEY 🎯 pic.twitter.com/LcBgTQKQ9e — New York Mets (@Mets) April 5, 2026

Monday is a travel day for the Mets. They return to Citi Field on Tuesday to begin a six-game home stand, hosting the Diamondbacks and Athletics for three games apiece between Tuesday April 7th and Sunday April 12th.

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