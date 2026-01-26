Where Things Stand With the Mets' Offseason

After adding three perennial All-Stars to their roster last week, the New York Mets appear to be done making splashes this winter.

During Monday's episode of the Foul Territory Podcast, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports signaled that the Mets are likely done making significant moves the rest of the offseason.

"There's going to be, of course, depth moves. David Stearns loves to say he's never done adding, so in that sense they're not done, but I think with major players they are," Thosar said. "Looking at the lineup, that is a really good looking lineup and it's so different than last year, it's going to be a completely different clubhouse, but there's a lot of excitement there."

It has been a tale of two different offseasons for the Mets thus far. After seeing a good portion of their starting core from last year depart the organization both via trades and free agency, David Stearns and company have been able to get the frustrated fanbase back on board with what he's trying to build.

Over the last couple of weeks in particular, New York added a significant bat to the lineup, a great glove in the outfield, and an ace to lead their rotation. They accomplished all this by signing infielder Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal, trading for center fielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox, and acquiring All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

These moves were in direct contrast to the first half of the Mets' offseason, which saw them trade Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers and Jeff McNeil to the Athletics. They also saw All-Star closer Edwin Díaz ink a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, while homegrown first baseman Pete Alonso agreed to a five-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Mets fell well short of expectations last year and a shakeup and change of culture were needed, even if that meant trading or choosing not to re-sign fan favorites who looked like they would remain in Flushing for the rest of their playing careers. As such, Stearns has quickly changed the tone of how this offseason has looked for the Amazins', which at the start was pretty bleak.

New York now seems content with the players and moves they have made to their roster and will hopefully be a serious contender in the ultra-competitive NL East.

