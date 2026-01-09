Mets predicted to reunite with Brandon Nimmo replacement

The New York Mets still have a lot of work to do in terms of improving their roster before next season begins.

Even if none of the team's most productive players were departing, the fact that New York collapsed down the stretch in 2025 and missed the playoffs made it clear that David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' brass needed to bring some fresh faces to the team. However, the team has also lost four key players this winter, two through trades and two through free agency.

These are Edwin Diaz, Pete Alonso (both of whom signed with other teams as free agents), Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo (both of whom were traded). The Mets traded McNeil because they have enough infielders, and already signed several relievers capable of replacing Diaz as the team's closer.

Jorge Polanco is supposed to replace some of Alonso's power in the lineup. The one player that hasn't been replaced quite yet is Nimmo, as there's still a gaping hole in left field for the Mets. There's also no clear starting center fielder, which makes it even more obvious that the Mets need to make a move.

There have been various reports that New York is interested in both Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker. However, even if they land one of these guys, they don't have the money to sign both. This opens the door for a potential reunion with Harrison Bader.

Harrison Bader predicted to re-sign with Mets

The Mets signed Bader to a one-year, $10.5 million contract before the 2024 season. He struggled to make a major impact, hitting .236 with 12 home runs and a .657 OPS during the regular season and struggling down the stretch. But Bader still endeared himself to Mets fans.

Bader then joined the Minnesota Twins as a free agent last offseason. He played great, was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in the summer, and continued to thrive. He finished the 2025 season with a .277 average, a .796 OPS, and 17 home runs while playing good defense in the outfield.

Bader is now a free agent again. And Sports Illustrated staff writers Will Laws and Nick Selbe predicted he would re-sign with the Mets in a January 7 article.

Bader would make a ton of sense, as he can play both left and center field. The organization would know what to expect from him, and fans would love seeing Bader back at Citi Field.

Getting Bader and either Bellinger or Tucker would put the Mets' outfield in a fantastic spot heading into 2026.

