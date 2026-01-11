Why Mets suddenly have new opening in Cody Bellinger race

The New York Mets have made their interest in signing Cody Bellinger apparent.

While David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office are also keeping close tabs on Kyle Tucker's market, various reports suggest that they would prefer to sign Bellinger, if only because he's a more versatile defender and could fill several positions in New York's defense.

Not to mention that Bellinger showed he can perform in the Big Apple last season, as he posted a .272 average with an .814 OPS, 29 home runs, and 98 RBIs during his 2025 season in the Bronx. There are some concerns about whether Tucker has the personality to handle playing in New York, which is another asset that the 2019 NL MVP can leverage in negotiations.

Sep 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

However, the Mets aren't alone in wanting to secure Bellinger's services. The entire offseason, the prevailing sentiment has been that the Yankees are the most likely team to land Bellinger and that there was a mutual interest in him re-signing there.

But that sentiment has now shifted.

Cody Bellinger market shifts as Yankees setback

In a January 10 article, ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney wrote, "Contract negotiations between the New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger are at an impasse, league sources tell ESPN. The Yankees were hoping to re-sign the veteran outfielder, who played well for them last season, but are now operating under the assumption that Bellinger is going to sign elsewhere. New York is now seeking additions elsewhere".

Olney went on to add that the Yankees have offered Bellinger a five-year deal that was worth at least $30 million per season. However, Bellinger's team (which is led by the notorious Scott Boras) is seeking a longer-term deal than five years and one that has a higher Average Annual Value (AAV) than $30 million.

Frankly, it's hard to imagine that Bellinger will get both of those things in a potential contract. But if there's one team that might give it to him, it's the Mets, if only because they have deep pockets and a clear need for Bellinger, both at the plate and in the field.

Given that the Mets weren't willing to come close to matching the five-year, $155 million contract that Pete Alonso received from the Baltimore Orioles, fans might be upset if Stearns gives more than that to Bellinger.

Then again, these fans just want to their team to be good next season, and Bellinger would help with that.

