New York Mets could trade these players this winter

The New York Mets figure to be busy this winter after a disappointing finish to the 2025 season that saw them miss the postseason despite having the best record in baseball in June. While there is a lot of buzz surrounding players the Mets could add to their roster, ESPN's Jeff Passan noted in his offseason preview that the Mets could be "blowing up plenty" of their current roster.

While a lot of the attention from Passan's article is focused on the idea the Mets will try to move Kodai Senga and are interested in Devin Williams, he noted that the Mets are open to trading several key position players from their current core. Passan mentioned three members of the young infield cluster by name - Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña and Mark Vientos - and also added that both Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo (who does have a full no-trade clause) could "be had" for the right price.

There wasn't a clear elaboration on what the Mets could seek in return for those players, but Passan's reporting does fit the narrative that the Mets are looking to act aggressively to shake up their core after a disappointing finish to the season. McNeil has been a frequent subject of trade rumors entering the last year of his contract, while the team's interest in shopping Nimmo was recently reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The Mets' position player group could look quite different in 2026

Sep 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With another wave of prospects on the way, including Carson Benge and Jett Williams, the Mets need to make room for them and look to improve on a lineup that was far too inconsistent offensively in 2025. While Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are locked in as the core of the team, the Mets' balance was off as Carlos Mendoza was forced to juggle playing time for a bunch of infielders with plenty of redundancies, which is a difficult task for even the most experienced manager.

Moving on from at least two of the young infielders and McNeil would open some much-needed roster flexibility for David Stearns, who also has to weigh pursuits of new starting pitching while figuring out how to retain Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz. Nothing appears to be off the table for the Mets at the moment, which is a smart strategy since the current core hasn't shown enough consistent results to merit simply running things back without significant changes.

