New York Mets expected to lose key member of coaching staff
It appears the New York Mets will have a new first base coach in 2026.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mets and first base coach Antoan Richardson have not reached a new contract agreement, and he is expected to leave the organization. He will seek a new job when his contract expires.
Richardson, 42, was one of three coaches invited back for next season after the majority of manager Carlos Mendoza’s staff was dismissed earlier this month. He was lauded for his work with Mets baserunners, particularly Juan Soto, who tied Oneil Cruz for the National League lead with 38 stolen bases in 2025. Soto’s previous career high was 12.
“Antoan did an unbelievable job,” Soto said on Sept. 9. “He’s been helping me since day one. I give him all the credit. He's the one who put me in this situation and in this spot to do what I've done.”
The 2025 Mets swiped 147 bases in 165 attempts, setting a new MLB record for the highest stolen base success rate (89.1%) in a single season. At one point, the team had safely stolen 39 bases in a row without being caught—a streak that ended when Francisco Lindor was picked off at first base in the Little League Classic.
Although Lindor was not thrown out by the catcher, it was statistically recorded as a caught stealing because he made a move toward the next base.
New York's streak set a franchise record and tied the 2013 Boston Red Sox for the longest single-season streak in MLB history. The overall record of 40 (not limited to one season) also belongs to those Red Sox, whose total carried over into 2014.
Richardson, who played 22 games in the majors and 12 seasons professionally, was a prolific baserunner himself. He stole 331 bases in the minor leagues and famously scored the winning run on a walk-off single by Derek Jeter in the final Yankee Stadium at-bat of Jeter’s career.
Before becoming the Mets’ first base coach in 2024, Richardson served in the same role with the San Francisco Giants from 2020 to 2023. The Giants opted not to bring him back after firing manager Gabe Kapler, instead moving former third base coach Mark Hallberg to first base.
New York now must replace both base coaches, as the team announced Oct. 3 that third base coach Mike Sarbaugh would not return. Other vacancies on the major league staff include pitching coach and catching coach. Two coaches were granted permission to speak with other teams pending the selection of a new pitching coach, and so far, one has left—Desi Druschel.
This offseason, the Mets have hired Kai Correa as bench coach, Jeff Albert as director of hitting, and Troy Snitker as hitting coach. They have invited strategy coach Danny Barnes and coaching assistant Rafael Fernandez back for the 2026 season, though it is currently unclear whether their situations differ from Richardson’s.