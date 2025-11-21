New York Mets make tender decisions on these players

It has been decided.

The New York Mets have tendered contracts to the following players: Francisco Alvarez, David Peterson, Luis Torrens, Huascar Brazoban, Reed Garrett and Tylor Megill.

Additionally, the Mets agreed to a one-year, $3.8 million deal with center fielder Tyrone Taylor to avoid arbitration.

The Mets non-tendered a trio of relief pitchers in Max Kranick (recovering from flexor tendon surgery), Danny Young (recovering from Tommy John surgery) and Jose Castillo.

These moves made by the Mets hardly come as a surprise, though Megill and Garrett are both recovering from Tommy John surgery and are expected to miss the entire 2026 season.

Beyond Megill and Garrett, the Mets will be relying on Peterson, Alvarez, Torrens and Brazoban to help them win ball games next season. The non-tenders, Kranick and Young, are both coming back from surgery, and Castillo was a depth arm out of the Mets' bullpen despite posting an impressive 2.35 ERA in 16 appearances in New York.

Around the bases

Apr 25, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) and relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) slap hands after their game against the Washington Nationals during the top of the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Will the Mets bring back both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz?

The Mets' top priorities this offseason should be retaining Alonso and Diaz, who are two superstar players that can help them get back to the playoffs.

The Mets certainly have a lot of work to do to become contenders again, but losing Alonso and Diaz would be a step back, not forward.

Alonso is the Mets' all-time leader in home runs and is coming off a monster season, where he hit .272 with a .871 OPS, 38 homers and 126 RBI.

Diaz also had an impressive season, in which he notched 28 saves in 31 chances, posted a 1.63 ERA and struck out 98 batters in 66.1 innings.

The Mets need to upgrade their run prevention, according to president of baseball operations David Stearns. This is a fancy way of saying they must improve their pitching staff, which failed them from June onward of last season.

The Mets almost have to bring back both Alonso and Diaz, and then focus on the top end of the starting pitcher and relief markets.

If Alonso and Diaz return to Queens, the Mets must also acquire an ace starter either through free agency or via trade. They can then shift to filling out their bullpen behind their closer Diaz and lefty Brooks Raley.

