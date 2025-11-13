New York Mets utility man underwent surgery after the season

Another player for the New York Mets has gone under the knife at season's end.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that Jeff McNeil underwent a minor procedure for thoracic outlet syndrome shortly after the Mets' season concluded. Sherman spoke to McNeil's agent, Garrett Parcell, about this news, who also added that the utility man has a good range of motion and is expected to be a full participant in spring training.

https://t.co/3ykbiW80bJ Jeff McNeil had surgery shortly after the season. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 13, 2025

McNeil is the second or third Met to have undergone offseason surgery recently, as it was announced on October 22 that shortstop Francisco Lindor underwent a minor operation for a right elbow debridement; similarly to McNeil, this is not expected to impact Lindor's own spring training availability. Catcher Francisco Alvarez was also reported to undergo surgery to repair the sprained UCL in his right thumb "in the coming days" after the Mets' season finale, although there is no official word on whether the surgery was performed.

The 33-year-old isn't the first Met to have undergone this operation in some capacity. Matt Harvey saw his 2016 season come to an end due to thoracic outlet syndrome. Former Met and current Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler also saw his season come to a screeching halt back in August when he had to undergo this operation as well. For McNeil's case, however, this operation did not seem to be too serious.

McNeil missed the first month of the 2025 season after suffering a low-grade right oblique strain during spring training. He eventually made his return to the Mets' lineup at the end of April and would end up being utilized all around the baseball field.

The utility man appeared in 79 games at second base this past season, along with 10 games in left field and seven in right field. McNeil was also trotted out in a brand new position, as he appeared in 34 games in center field due to a lack of offensive production from that position in New York's lineup.

However, president of baseball operations David Stearns indicated during the GM Meetings on Wednesday that it's unlikely McNeil would start more games in center field for the Mets next season.

David Stearns says Jeff McNeil would see "probably less" time in center field in 2026 pic.twitter.com/dLD3oJMbBB — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 12, 2025

Despite slashing .256/.348/.451 through the end of August, McNeil struggled during September, batting a woeful .187/.274/.240 with no home runs and seven RBI. He finished the 2025 season with a slash line of .243/.335/.411 with 12 home runs, 54 RBI and an OPS of .746 in 122 games.

McNeil is entering the final year of the four-year, $50 million contract extension he signed with the Mets in January 2023. Although the second-longest tenured Met has been rumored in trade talks, he looks to be staying put for the time being.

