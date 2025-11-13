What Mets’ David Stearns had to say Wednesday at GM Meetings

The offseason is right around the corner, and the New York Mets are widely expected to be among the most aggressive teams this winter.

After failing to reach the postseason in 2025, this offseason will be pivotal for New York and is already filled with uncertainty. While the main storylines surround Pete Alonso's and Edwin Díaz's futures, Stearns addressed several other unresolved topics on Wednesday.

Jeff McNeil's Status in Center Field for 2026

Sep 17, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) throws the ball to first base for an out during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Although Jeff McNeil has primarily played second base throughout his career, his versatility has been on full display over his eight seasons with New York. Last year was no exception, as McNeil occasionally started in center due to Tyrone Taylor's struggles and the injuries and inconsistencies of Jose Siri and Cedric Mullins.

However, Stearns expressed doubt about McNeil's future time in center field.

"I think probably less," Stearns said of McNeil's role in center. "We love Jeff's positional versatility, but I don't see us looking at that as a significant portion of his time next year."

Dylan Ross's Role in the Bullpen

The Mets called up Dylan Ross, their 2022 13th-round draft pick, on September 27 for bullpen help. Although he didn't officially pitch, his meteoric rise through New York's farm system did not go unnoticed.

After being limited to just one appearance before 2025 due to a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery, Ross impressed in 2025 with a 2.17 ERA over 54 innings across three affiliates.

According to Stearns, the hard-throwing righty will have his shot to make the 2026 roster.

"Dylan's a guy who's going to come to camp with a chance to make our team," Stearns said. "It's a big arm. He's a unique guy who can throw really hard and also zone up his secondary stuff. It's elite stuff."

"We got to work to help him get into the zone a little bit more. He doesn't need to be a premium strike-thrower, but he can get in the zone a little bit more and I think that'll help him at the major league level, and we would expect him to contribute throughout the season next year."

David Stearns on Dylan Ross:



Luisangel Acuña's Place on the Mets

Jul 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets second baseman Luisangel Acuna (2) reacts after getting hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After dazzling following his late-season callup in 2024, in which he slashed .308/.325/.641 with three home runs and six RBIs in 14 games, Luisangel Acuña took a step back in 2025. He hit just .234/.293/.274 over 95 games, was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse twice, and struggled to earn consistent playing time.

Stearns discussed Acuña's role within the Mets' crowded group of young infielders.

"Acuña is such a unique player because the floor is so high of what he can provide," Stearns said. "He's such a good defender, multiple positions, and an elite baserunner. The offensive contribution doesn't need to be elite to solidify an everyday role on a Major League team."

"I still have very high hopes for him. We need to see a little bit more offensive contribution than we've probably seen previously, but he is a very good defensive player and there's a real role for that on a good team".

David Stearns on Luisangel Acuña's place on the Mets:



