Nick Pivetta called 'a really good fit' for the Mets

With the MLB offseason almost in the rearview mirror, the New York Mets are expected to make more moves between now and the start of spring training.

After seeing four cornerstone pieces and fan favorites in Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil all depart, the Mets are in dire need to address those absences and more to compete in what is expected to be a competitive NL East this upcoming season.

While New York is looking to add a bat in their lineup to go along with Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, with reports that they made an offer to All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, starting pitching remains a top area of need after it plagued the Amazins' for the better part of last year. Despite continuing to eye on left-handed free agent starters Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez, the Mets could also be a good fit for this fellow starter potentially on the trading block.

During an episode of Friar Territory, a San Diego Padres podcast, Kyle Glaser called right-handed starter Nick Pivetta "a really good fit" for the Mets. He also considered New York to be an ideal trade partner for the Padres due to the Mets having a plethora of talent in their minor league farm system.

"The Mets are a really good fit because they have loads of those guys, both position players and pitchers," Glaser said. They've made their major league debut. If they were rookies last year, some of them have rookie eligibility into next year; other guys are only one or two years into their careers. That's a great fit."

If the Padres decide to trade Nick Pivetta, @KyleAGlaser has some ideas on teams that match up. pic.twitter.com/94hii8FZl5 — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) January 13, 2026

Pivetta is only in the second year of a four-year, $55 million deal he inked with the Padres in February 2025 and is coming off a career year during his first season in San Diego. In 31 starts, Pivetta posted a career-best 13-5 record with a 2.87 ERA, 190 strikeouts and a 0.99 WHIP (also career-highs) in 181.2 innings pitched.

Despite stringing together a great 2025 campaign, the Padres are looking to shed some money this winter, with Pivetta's contract a potential option for them. The 32-year-old can also opt out of his contract after the 2026 season and has a player option after the 2027 season, making him a more viable trade chip for San Diego to move.

Even though the Mets haven't indicated they would be interested in Pivetta's services, New York certainly has the trade chips and the need for a starting pitcher to make a potential trade for the righty hurler.

