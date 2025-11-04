Pete Alonso linked to 2 NL East teams in free agency
On November 3, news broke that Pete Alonso exercised the player option in the two-year, $54 million deal he signed with the New York Mets in free agency last offseason. This allows Alonso to opt out of the second year of this deal to become a free agent once again.
This decision from Alonso was the worst-kept secret in baseball, if it's even fair to call it a secret. As soon as it became clear that Alonso was on track to produce a career-best campaign in 2025, the consensus was that he was sure to exercise this opt-out and test free agency. This is owed to Alonso desiring a longer-term deal than the Mets (or any other MLB team) was willing to offer him last winter.
And given how great Alonso was in 2025, he has surely assuaged the fears that any MLB front offices had about breaking the bank for a first baseman in their 30s (which was a concern a year ago), which puts him in a great position to get the deal he desires.
Two NL East Teams Deemed Potential Pete Alonso Free Agency Fits
Most believe the Mets will be at least willing to negotiate with Alonso on a new deal. However, the list of potential suitors this offseason is greater than it was last offseason, which means there will be tougher competition to secure his services.
In a November 3 article, ESPN senior writer David Schoenfield called the Mets Alonso's best fit. He then noted the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins as his other possible fits.
Read more: Mets should fear Yankees interest in Edwin Diaz
"Let's toss out the Marlins. Their first basemen hit just .234 with 15 home runs. They haven't had a 2-WAR first baseman since Justin Bour in 2017 or a 3-WAR first baseman since Derrek Lee in 2002. Teams always think they can fill first base with adequate offense, but the Marlins are proof that's not always the case. Alonso is also from Florida, which might help," Schoenfield wrote.
"A more realistic long shot might be the Nationals, who need a big bopper and have plenty of room in the payroll," he added.
It will be fascinating to see how Alonso's market shakes out, and how willing the Mets will be to give him what he wants.
What's for sure is that if Alonso doesn't return to the team, New York fans would prefer he go anywhere else but one of their NL East foes.