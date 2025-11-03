Mets should fear Yankees interest in Edwin Diaz
Longtime New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz opted out of the final two years and $38 million of his current contract on November 3, thus making him a free agent.
While this might sound bleak to some Mets fans who haven't been following the latest chatter since New York's 2025 season ended, this decision from Diaz isn't the slightest bit surprising. Diaz was expected to make this decision, given that he will likely be able to secure a more lucrative deal than the four years and $72 million that Tanner Scott got from the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason.
Read more: Mets predicted to sign rival southpaw on multi-year deal
It also doesn't mean that Diaz wants his time in Queens to end. He has openly stated that he has loved his time in New York and would be open to returning to the Mets. And all indications are that the Mets feel the same way, which should mean a reunion is the likely outcome if David Stearns gives Diaz what he's worth.
That's not to say a Diaz reunion is guaranteed. Every team that needs an anchor in the back end of their bullpen will likely be pursuing him as well, which means that Stearns will have a lot of competition.
Yankees' Expected Edwin Diaz Interest Should Make Mets Worry
One team that will almost certainly show interest in Diaz is the Mets' cross-town rival Yankees, which MLB.com senior reporter Bryan Hoch alluded to in an October 29 article by writing, "Edwin Díaz makes sense if the Yankees wanted to check in Queens."
Hearing that Diaz makes sense for the Yankees isn't news, especially because the Yankees are notorious for showing interest in every top free agent, every offseason, regardless of fit. But there's also no doubt that the Yankees could use an elite closer, given that their trade for Devin Williams last offseason didn't work out in the way they'd intended.
As for the Mets, the Yankees are an obvious threat for Diaz, if only because they're in the same city. The thought of not having to move (or at least not having to move far) would surely be appealing to Diaz in case the Yankees outbid the Mets for him.
Ultimately, Mets fans don't want Diaz wearing any other team's jersey aside from their own. But the thought of seeing him in Yankees pinstripes in 2026 is about as repulsive as it gets for these fans.
This is yet another reason why bringing Diaz back should be at the top of the Mets' offseason priorities.