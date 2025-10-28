Should the Mets trade for this stellar lefty starter?

Inside The Mets

Would this lefty starter make the Mets' rotation much better next season?

Aug 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) throws to the New York Mets during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Starting pitching is poised to be one of the New York Mets' top priorities this offseason.

After posting the best starting pitching ERA to begin the 2025 season, New York's rotation crumbled during their three-and-a-half-month collapse, which resulted in them missing the playoffs. From brutal injuries to the staff and the veterans struggling to deliver sustained positive results, the club ended the year with a disappointing starting pitching ERA of 4.03 (18th in MLB).

Tarik Skubal's name has begun to swirl around the Mets over the last couple of weeks, as the Detroit Tigers are possibly exploring a trade for the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. But should the Amazins' look at this fellow lefty as a possible trade chip this winter?

In an October 28 article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller suggested that the Mets should trade for left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals in exchange for two of their top prospects: starting pitcher Jonah Tong and outfielder/first baseman Ryan Clifford.

"New York's motivation in this hypothetical swap couldn't be clearer: Gore had a better season than any pitcher on the Mets' staff -- even with that horrific four-game stretch during the doldrums of the summer in which he allowed 23 earned runs in 15.2 innings pitched," Miller wrote.

"On the Nationals side of things, can they legitimately envision Gore pitching in a postseason game for them in either 2026 or 2027 before he hits free agency? Maybe they can, but most of us can't. And a similar state of the franchise three years ago is what led to that colossal Juan Soto trade."

The Mets are certainly familiar with MacKenzie Gore, but should they consider trading for him?
Jul 2, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) sits in the dugout after being relived against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Gore was one of several top prospects at the time who came over from the San Diego Padres to the Nationals in the infamous Juan Soto trade in July 2022. After missing the postseason for a sixth straight season, perhaps moving on from Gore would be an option for Washington.

Despite posting a 5-15 record last year (albeit due to a poor Nationals offense) with a 4.17 ERA in 30 starts, the 26-year-old still recorded 185 strikeouts, making it the second straight season Gore struck out more than 180 batters in a season. Gore's 2025 season also saw him strike out 13 batters on Opening Day against the Philadelphia Phillies, which was a franchise record for most strikeouts for a Nationals' starter on Opening Day.

The lefty hurler also became the second youngest active pitcher (behind Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds) to record 500 career strikeouts, reaching the milestone in just 84 career starts. Gore's stellar 2025 campaign also contained his first career selection to the All-Star Game.

The Mets are in dire need to improve their starting pitching this offseason after it struggled so mightily throughout most of the season. Gore may not be a highly coveted name, but he would undoubtedly be an upgrade from what New York currently has to offer.

Moving on from both Jonah Tong and Ryan Clifford would be a hard pill to swallow, especially since Tong showed glimpses of being an elite starter during his five big league starts this season. But Gore's impressive track record as a major league starter should at least make the Mets entertain a trade for the young lefty if the asking price seems right.

