Why the Mets could prioritize Kyle Schwarber over Pete Alonso

The New York Mets have work to do on multiple fronts this winter, and one big item to check off is figuring out how to add more power to their lineup.

Pete Alonso and his franchise record 264 home runs are on the free agent market again, and it sounds like he will take his time trying to find a long-term deal. This could inspire the Mets to look elsewhere to ensure they don't get left empty-handed in the power department.

One potential alternative could be former Philadelphia Phillies' DH Kyle Schwarber, who finished as the runner-up for the National League MVP Award after hitting 56 home runs in his walk year. While the Phillies will make a strong push to keep Schwarber, Joel Sherman of the New York Post made a compelling argument as to why the Mets could look to Schwarber as their Alonso replacement.

One of the big considerations Sherman considers is that Alonso's market may take time to develop; the Mets may not have this time if they want to avoid getting stuck with the choice of handing out a longer deal than they would feel comfortable with or relying on internal options to fill the gap. Schwarber is a bit older than Alonso, but is just as prolific a slugger that could make his choice sooner rather than later.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have already made a significant offer to Schwarber, who has also drawn links to the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox in addition to the Mets. Sherman also notes that Schwarber is highly valued by the Phillies for his clubhouse presence, which could be appealing for a Mets organization looking for a cultural reset after a disappointing end to the 2025 season.

The case for signing Kyle Schwarber

It certainly feels as if the Mets, who are focusing on run prevention more this offseason, would be working in opposition of that goal if they tried to retain Alonso and bring in Schwarber. Losing Alonso would create a significant hole at first base but the Mets would be able to solve the DH spot with Schwarber, allowing them to try Mark Vientos at the position or pursue a more well-rounded player at first via free agency or trade.

There is some concern about the Mets becoming too left-handed by inserting Schwarber atop the lineup with switch-hitting Francisco Lindor and left-handed Juan Soto, but those concerns would be offset by the sheer threat level of having those three atop the batting order. Schwarber is another player who has done plenty of winning in his career, much like recent trade addition Marcus Semien, and they can help provide a winning mentality to a clubhouse that has underwhelmed far too often over the past five years.

The bidding for Schwarber will be fierce, but there is reason to believe he is planning to make a decision within the next two weeks; this could allow the Mets to solve their power hole and quickly move on to other areas of concern, like left field and the starting rotation. Alonso, on the other hand, has been seeking seven-year deals according to Sherman, and agent Scott Boras will likely drag out the bidding process to see if he can maximize the years Alonso can get on his next deal.

There is a chance that Alonso's market doesn't develop and he lands with the Mets in January on a deal more to David Stearns' liking, but most of the other alternatives on the market would likely be off the board at that point. A move towards Schwarber now would seem to indicate the Mets don't like the direction Alonso's market is heading, which would give them some certainty at a position of need like they got when they added Devin Williams to their bullpen with Edwin Diaz still seeking longer-term deals in free agency.

