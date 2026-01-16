Sources: Mets still in play for Cody Bellinger

It doesn't sound like the New York Mets are finished adding big names this offseason after signing Bo Bichette to play third base for three-years, $126 million.

The Mets are still in play for free agent first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger, as sources told Mets On SI on Friday.

New York got outbid for outfielder Kyle Tucker on Thursday night, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for four-years, $240 million. As a result, they quickly pivoted to Bichette, despite having a crowded infield.

The versatile Bellinger fits the Mets at multiple positions given his above average defense at first base and in center and left field. Bellinger's left-handed bat would also provide added protection in the Mets' lineup for Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Bichette. Bellinger also has a .929 career OPS at Citi Field in 20 games.

The Mets could plug Bellinger in center or left field, or at first base if they aren't comfortable playing Jorge Polanco and Brett Baty at the position.

The Yankees have seemingly been the most logical destination for Bellinger this offseason, but talks are at a stalemate. The Yankees are unwilling to budge off their five-year offer and Bellinger is reportedly seeking a seven-year deal.

Bellinger, 30, is coming off a superb season in the Bronx, where he slashed .272/.334/.480 with a .813 OPS, 29 home runs, 98 RBI and a 5.1 bWAR in 152 games in 2025.

Bellinger is a former NL MVP winner with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019, but lost his way a bit from 2020-2022. The veteran slugger bounced-back with the Chicago Cubs in 2023 and has been more than productive again ever since with Chicago and the Yankees.

Bellinger is the top remaining position player left on the free agent market. If the Mets want to close the gap with the Dodgers in the NL, it starts with signing Bellinger after adding Bichette.

A combination of Lindor, Soto, Bichette and Bellinger would give the Mets one of the top offenses in all of baseball.

The only question that remains is whether the Mets would be willing to go long on Bellinger or if he'll instead settle for a short-term high AAV deal.

The Mets have shown a willingness to be opportunistic when it comes to signing players to hefty short-term contracts. Could Bellinger be the latest bat they net on one of these types of deals? Time will tell but they remain in on the lefty slugger after signing Bichette.

