Steve Cohen weighs in on Mets’ long losing streak

The New York Mets are having a nightmarish April, dropping seven games in a row thanks in large part to a lack of offense. The poor start has sent the fanbase, still traumatized from last season's inexplicable collapse, spiraling and demanding action.

Kyle Tucker puts the @Dodgers ahead in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/9avaJFPKD9 — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2026

Tuesday's 2-1 loss was entirely frustrating for the Mets, who saw Nolan McLean go pitch-for-pitch with Yoshinobu Yamamoto only to see a bloop single from offseason target Kyle Tucker plate the go-ahead run for the Dodgers. With anger rising among the fanbase, owner Steve Cohen weighed in late at night on social media.

Nobody likes to lose but I saw some “ green shoots tonight “. On offense, Lindor had two hits including a home run. Bichette got a double hitting it to left field as opposed to recently being right field prone. Benge got a solid hit. Soto started his running progression today.… — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) April 15, 2026

Rather than feed into the negative doom spiral that has engulfed the fandom, Cohen accentuated some positives he saw. Cohen's highlights included Francisco Lindor's two-hit night, including his first home run of the season, as well as good at bats from Bo Bichette, Carson Benge and Marcus Semien.

Two other signs of optimism that Cohen pointed out were the fact that Juan Soto's running progression has begun and McLean's dominant start against a strong Dodgers' lineup. Cohen encouraged the fans to stay with the team, citing his belief that things will turn around soon.

What Steve Cohen's Statement Means For The Mets

These comments were the first that Cohen has publicly tweeted since complaining about the amount of fans who claimed free tickets to games against Arizona on April 7th and didn't show up. The late night commentary fits Cohen's behavior since he has owned the team, where he has largely refrained from adding fuel to the fire when the team is struggling.

Cohen's tone of searching for the positive amidst a sea of negativity bears well for the immediate future of manager Carlos Mendoza. A popular fan target while the team is playing poorly, Mendoza appears to have some runway to try and help his team figure things out.

It was also interesting to see how Cohen cited Soto's running progression as a point of emphasis for things turning around soon. The Mets' bats have struggled mightily since Soto landed on the injured list, averaging exactly two runs per game over their past eight contests.

Five of those eight games have seen the Mets score one or fewer run in them, which is not a good way to live in the major leagues. There are still over 140 games left for the Mets to fix things, which Cohen seems to realize, but it remains to be seen if his patience lasts if Soto's return doesn't help the lineup improve.

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