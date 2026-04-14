Should Carlos Mendoza Be on the Hot Seat Amid the Mets’ Six-Game Losing Streak?

The New York Mets dropped their sixth straight game last night, losing 4-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They failed to score for the second straight game and the third time in four games.

To say the Mets' offense has fallen on hard times would be an understatement. Last night, New York faced Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski. The left-hander had not pitched past the fifth inning this season or thrown more than 78 pitches.

Yet, the Mets managed just two hits against Wrobleski and did not draw a single walk. It marked the Mets' first game of the season without a walk. That efficiency allowed Wrobleski to pitch eight innings, preserving the Dodgers’ bullpen for the rest of the series.

After the Mets tore down their roster last season to address a streaky offense, the same issues have resurfaced, leaving fans exasperated. For a team with the second-highest payroll in baseball, their inability to generate consistent offense is beyond puzzling.

To put it into further context, the Mets have scored just nine runs over their last six games. The Minnesota Twins, by comparison, have scored 43 during that same stretch.

These recurring struggles have raised questions about Carlos Mendoza’s job after two difficult seasons. But are they warranted?

Is Carlos Mendoza on the Hot Seat?

This is Carlos Mendoza’s third season leading the Mets. His first was a major success in 2024, as he led New York back to the playoffs in what was a remarkable turnaround. Last season was the exact opposite, as the Mets went from the best record in baseball in June to missing the playoffs.

This makes Mendoza more knowledgeable than most about how quickly a season can change. He addressed this topic in his postgame comments.

"You know that at some point during a 162-game season, you're going to face adversity," Mendoza said. "Here we are, pretty early, facing adversity. You've got to find a way to get through it. You've got to find a way. We will."

Carlos Mendoza was asked if he's okay with the effort and quality of the Mets' at-bats right now:



"I'm good with the effort, obviously, but it's hard to say here that we're having good at-bats when we're not. It's got nothing to do with effort, preparation, anything like that.… pic.twitter.com/QSz3LysZcJ — SNY (@SNYtv) April 14, 2026

Mendoza’s optimism will not satisfy critics of the Mets’ current lackluster offense. The inefficient at-bats over the past two games have raised questions about the team’s preparation and effort.

"I'm good with the effort, obviously, but it's hard to say here that we're having good at-bats when we're not," Mendoza said. "It's got nothing to do with effort, preparation, anything like that. They're working. We've just got to be able to translate the work and the preparation and all that into the game now."

Although it's encouraging to see Mendoza acknowledge the Mets’ lack of quality at-bats, it does not address how this issue has persisted over the past two years.

The Mets brought in new voices this offseason in Jeff Albert, the director of major league hitting, and Troy Snitker as hitting coach. Placing blame on them so quickly may be premature. The same could be said for Mendoza.

It is still only April, just 17 games into the season. Firing a manager this early would be overly emotional. Mendoza must lead the Mets out of this hole, and if he does, all will be forgotten. But if the same struggles continue, this conversation may be revisited.

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