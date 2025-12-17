These Mets will pitch for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic

The New York Mets are looking to make some changes to their starting rotation this winter, but they do have a good foundation to start from with Clay Holmes and Nolan McLean at the top.

The two are probably the most locked-in members from the Mets' current options, and their strong performance has earned them a chance to prove themselves on the international level.

Clay Holmes is joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic! pic.twitter.com/s8wJbAAmqX — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) December 17, 2025

Both Holmes and McLean were announced as additions to Team USA's pitching staff at the World Baseball Classic, which is being held during spring training in March. Minnesota's Joe Ryan was also named to the Team USA staff, joining Paul Skenes as confirmed starters on the staff.

Nolan McLean will pitch for Team USA in the 2026 #WorldBaseballClassic! pic.twitter.com/KlG5fcrsL5 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) December 17, 2025

It will certainly be interesting for the Mets to see two of their top starters take on top flight competition at the WBC. Barring further additions to the rotation, it would appear as if both Mclean and Holmes will start for Team USA, which could raise some interesting questions as to how the pair is built up for the season.

How The WBC Could Impact The Mets' 2026 Pitching Plans

Spring training will be interrupted by the WBC, which will see top stars depart for their countries' training camps in late February before the tournament begins in earnest in March. The Mets were burned the last time the WBC was held, seeing Edwin Diaz go down for the season with a knee injury after securing a critical save, so fans will undoubtedly hold their breath until the event concludes.

There are safeguards put in place to protect the arms of starting pitchers, who are at some risk of injury if they try to go full throttle at an international competition this early in the season. During the 2023 WBC, pitchers had to rest at least four days if they threw more than 50 pitches in a game and at least one day if they threw more than 30, with the latter being worth monitoring if Team USA adds more starting pitchers and has Holmes or McLean work out of the bullpen.

There are also pitch limits in each round, with the 2023 edition featuring a cap of 65 pitches in pool play games, 80 pitches in the quarterfinal round and 95 in the championship round. There is a bit of wiggle room if the pitcher needs to finish the current at-bat but the rules are designed to ensure a starter isn't throwing too many pitches too early in the spring.

Holmes and McLean aren't the only Mets who will be participating in the WBC: Francisco Lindor has already been named the captain for Puerto Rico while Juan Soto is planning to suit up for the Dominican Republic's squad.

