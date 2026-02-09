Tobias Myers' Expectations for Mets Role Turn Heads

There are a lot of expectations for what Freddy Peralta can bring to the New York Mets, given that he was the Milwaukee Brewers' ace during the 2025 season.

There's no doubt that Peralta coming to New York in exchange for top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat constitutes a blockbuster deal. However, one can't forget that Peralta wasn't the only player the New York got in this trade.

They also received right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers, who produced a solid 3.55 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 22 appearances (6 starts) for Milwaukee during the 2025 regular season. Myers made his MLB debut during the 2024 season and tallied a 3.00 ERA in 27 appearances (25 starts).

Tobias Myers Addresses Mole Role Uncertainty Before the 2026 Season

Given that Myers has experience (and value) both as a starter and a reliever, it will be interesting to see what role New York wants him to assume for the 2026 campaign.

Myers addressed this uncertainty during his interview with Danny Abriano of SNY, which was published on February 9.

"They like that I can do both and I don't mind either/or," Myers explained of the Mets' coaching staff in the article. "I just want to help the team win. ... really doesn't matter to me. I'm just there to be the best teammate I can and do everything I can every day to help the team win. I think as of now I'm stretching out as a starter, and we'll see how everything goes throughout camp."

Given the Mets have a lot of options in the starting rotation right now, it would seem likely that Myers begins in the bullpen. But his versatility is a huge asset.

"Speaking to players who've been through the Mets organization like Jose Quintana and Luis Severino and multiple guys, that just speak very highly."



Myers later added of being traded to the Mets, "I'm excited. We're all there for one job, and that's to bring a championship to New York. And that's what I'm really excited about. I know the fans are very passionate -- as they should be. It's a big city; it's what they live for. Our job is to just go out there every day and provide a solid effort to bring a win to the city.

"I'm definitely excited. I'm super excited to go out there and embrace the culture, and just get to know the New York culture," Myers continued.

This team-first attitude is exactly what the Mets are looking for heading into a pivotal 2026 campaign.

