Top Remaining Relief Options That Could Bolster the Mets' Bullpen

The New York Mets' roster appears to be pretty much set for the most part after a busy offseason of massive turnover.

However, their bullpen could still use some work with the group consisting of closer Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter, Huascar Brazoban, Tobias Myers, Luis Garcia, Dylan Ross, and non-roster invitees Craig Kimbrel, Carl Edwards Jr. and Nick Burdi.

Read More: Analyst Gets Clear on What Mets Can Expect from Devin Williams

Beyond this existing unit, there are a few solid relief options remaining on the free agent market that the Mets can pursue. So, let's dive into the top three arms that would fit the Mets' bullpen before spring training begins.

LHP Danny Coulombe

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's a bit of a surprise that left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe is still available on the free agent market. Coulombe is coming off a season where he compiled a 2.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 43 strikeouts and a 1.4 bWAR in 43 innings and 55 appearances for the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

That being said, the lefty did post a 5.25 ERA and -0.2 bWAR for the Rangers in his final 12 innings of the 2025 season. Even still, Coulombe, 36, holds a 3.35 ERA for his career and has been one of the top relievers in the American League for the past several seasons. Coulombe would complement Raley and Minter as the third southpaw in the Mets' bullpen.

RHP Michael Kopech

Jun 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Michael Kopech (45) delivers to the plate in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Hard-throwing right-hander Michael Kopech is a low-risk, high-reward type of signing that would fit nicely with the Mets. Kopech, 29, had a 2.45 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, but was limited to just 11 innings due to a shoulder impingement and torn meniscus in his knee.

When healthy, Kopech posted a 1.13 ERA with the Dodgers in 24 innings after being traded to Los Angeles at the 2024 MLB trade deadline. For his career, the former starter turned reliever has a 4.14 ERA in 184 appearances.

LHP Andrew Chafin

Aug 19, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Andrew Chafin (39) throws in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last but not least, left-hander Andrew Chafin remains out there in free agency and would also be the third southpaw in the Mets' bullpen. Chafin, 35, produced a 2.41 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 36 strikeouts and a 0.8 bWAR in 33.2 innings and 42 appearances for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels in 2025.

For his career, Chafin holds a 3.35 ERA in 683 major league appearances. He would bring a sinker, slider, four seam, changeup combination to the Mets' 'pen.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles