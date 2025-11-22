What Mark Vientos' first base message might mean for Pete Alonso's Mets future

Much of the New York Mets' offseason decisions hinge on whether slugger Pete Alonso is going to re-sign with the team or whether he'll depart and wear another MLB team's jersey for the first time in his career.

If Alonso does re-sign, it's hard to imagine New York will make any other major splashes when it comes to their starting lineup. But if he ends up elsewhere, then the Mets would presumably make at least one big move in free agency to try and replace his production in the lineup.

Regardless of Alonso's decision, there's a case to be made that New York is already set in the infield. They have multiple options at first base, including Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Mark Vientos. And even if Alonso's days in Queens are done, then Vientos could move over to first base and take Alonso's spot for at least the 2026 season.

Does Mark Vientos' First Base Sentiment Impact Pete Alonso?

Vientos appeared at Queensboro Community College for the Mets' annual turkey drive on November 21. He also spoke with the media while there, and was asked whether the Mets had told him that he could potentially be playing first base next season.

"I haven't heard anything about where my spot's going to be, but I'm working at third and first base," Vientos responded, per an X post from the New York Post. "I feel like I've always concentrated on both positions, just in case wherever they need me. But yeah, I'm working at third and first."

Despite what these comments might suggest, Vientos getting reps at first base doesn't mean Alonso isn't re-signing. In fact, much was made about Vientos working out at first base last offseason when Alonso was unsigned, but that chatter died down once Alonso agreed to terms with the Mets.

There's even a world where Vientos is playing first base next season and Alonso is on the team, given that Alonso has said he's willing to become a DH if it makes sense with the team he's on. So fans shouldn't take Vientos' message as evidence that Alonso's time with the club is over.

In fact, Vientos explained why he wanted Alonso back at another point on Friday, saying, "It's very important for the team, especially for the fans. You're talking about a guy that just broke the home run record, and he has been a big name for this city for a while.

"It'd be a great, great thing for him to come back to the team and help us win a World Series," he added, per an X post from SNY.

While Vientos' first base reps aren't noteworthy for now, they would quickly become crucial if Alonso signed elsewhere this winter.

