What Mets' competitors are offering Kyle Tucker

Alex Bregman signing a five-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs earlier this week seemed to have set the market in motion for baseball's best free agent hitters.

And this now comes down to three guys: Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, and Bo Bichette. The New York Mets weren't in on Bregman, and they won't be in on Bichette because they already have a surplus of infielders.

But the Mets are certainly in on Tucker, and they appear to be interested in Bellinger as a potential backup plan. In fact, The Athletic's Will Sammon reported on January 13 that he believes David Stearns and the rest of New York's front office have offered Tucker a contract worth $120–140 million over three years.

Sep 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Where other teams stand in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes

It doesn't appear that every MLB insider is hearing the same thing when it comes to how much money the Mets are giving Tucker. USA Today insider Bob Nightengale conveyed in a January 13 article that Tucker, "has been offered a three- or four-year contract by the Mets that will pay him an average of $50 million a season."

After noting that this $50 million AAV that the Mets have reportedly offered Tucker would be the third-highest AAV in baseball history (behind Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto), Nightengale wrote, "The Blue Jays have discussed a long-term contract with Tucker that pays him less money per season, while the Dodgers also are lurking with a huge short-term deal."

Nightengale didn't even mention the Yankees being in the hunt for Tucker, as it appears that they're focusing all their efforts on bringing Bellinger back to the Bronx. However, that could quickly change if Bellinger were to sign with another team before Tucker made his decision.

Latest news, rumors on MLB free agents Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette https://t.co/1MpPO5xDQC via @USATODAY — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 13, 2026

While the exact amount that the Blue Jays and Dodgers are offering Tucker isn't currently clear, it seems that all three of his top suitors are taking different approaches with their respective contracts.

The Mets would be in the middle range, the Blue Jays are offering something long-term, and the Dodgers are taking a short-term route. It's hard to imagine that Los Angeles is offering Tucker more than $50 million per year, but they're certainly capable of doing so, given their seemingly endless pockets.

Regardless of where he ends up, it sounds like a resolution to the Tucker sweepstakes will be arriving in the relatively near future.

