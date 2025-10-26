What Mets might trade for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta
Aside from the ongoing World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the biggest story in the baseball world over the past couple of weeks has been the Detroit Tigers' apparent willingness to trade Tarik Skubal, who is arguably baseball's best pitcher, this upcoming offseason.
If the Tigers do decide to trade Skubal, several analysts and insiders have asserted that the New York Mets are among his most likely landing spots. However, given that trading for Skubal would require the Mets to part ways with multiple of their top prospects, some feel like New York would be wise to try and improve their starting rotation another way.
The good news is that there are several compelling free agent pitchers available. What's more, New York doesn't need to depend on the free agency market to improve their starting staff, and could instead trade for another elite arm aside from Skubal.
And one potential trade option is Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, who is expected to be on the trade block this winter.
Peralta earned his second MLB All-Star appearance in 2025, and his 17-6 record made him the NL wins leader during the regular season. He also posted a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings pitched.
What Would the Mets Need to Trade For Freddy Peralta?
During an October 21 episode of SNY's The Mets Pod show, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo assessed who the Mets might need to part ways with if they were to secure a trade for Freddy Peralta.
"I think [for] Peralta, you're starting with one of [Jonah] Tong or [Brandon] Sproat," Connor Rogers said. He then added that he personally wouldn't include Carson Benge or Jett Williams in a potential deal for Peralta.
Joe DeMayo then added, "If I am Milwaukee, based on how they have historically operated, Jett fits what Milwaukee wants to a tee. So I would certainly be trying to do that. But Milwaukee also has a history of doing quantity-type trades, where they want multiple pieces. Like, AJ Ewing, I think fits what Milwaukee would want like a glove."
"I think [teams wanting Tong or Sproat in a trade] is the case in a lot of situations. Peralta, with one year and $8 million, I don't think he would get quite as much as Joe Ryan would," DeMayo continued.
If the Mets had to give up either Jong or Sproat, [Mets No. 7 overall prospect] AJ Ewing, and perhaps some lower-level prospects in return for Peralta, one would imagine David Stearns would be at least willing to entertain this.