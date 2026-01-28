Where Things Stand Between the Mets and Austin Hays

The New York Mets could stand to add another outfielder in case top prospect Carson Benge isn't ready for the major leagues out of spring training.

But at the moment it sounds like the Mets are going to roll with what they have and let Benge have every chance to win the starting left field job, as president of baseball operations David Stearns has alluded to on multiple occasions.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have not expressed any recent interest in free agent outfielder Austin Hays.

Hays would be the most logical fit for the Mets if they were to add another outfielder. The right-handed hitter slashed .319/.400/.549 against lefty pitching in 2025. That being said, it sounds like Hays is no longer on the Mets' radar after the team showed interest in him earlier in the offseason.

The Mets have since acquired center fielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox. So instead of Benge and Tyrone Taylor competing for the center field job, they will be jostling for the left field opening. This made Hays less of a fit given he would be taking playing time away from Benge.

New York created a hole in left field after trading fan favorite Brandon Nimmo away to the Texas Rangers in November in exchange for Gold Glove winning second baseman Marcus Semien. It appears that this void will now be filled by Benge and Taylor as opposed to an external candidate.

Benge is the Mets' No. 2 ranked prospect in their farm system after having a big year between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2025. The 2024 first-round draft pick slashed .281/.385/.472 with a .857 OPS, 15 home runs and 73 RBI in 116 minor league games last season.

He will now likely have a strong chance to crack the Mets' Opening Day roster in 2026.

Relief Help

Although the Mets appear to be done making major moves to their team, they could potentially bring in additional bullpen help.

Among those still out there are: old friend David Robertson, Michael Kopech, Ryan Brasier, Danny Coulombe, Andrew Chafin, Evan Phillips and Jose Leclerc.

The Mets recently added former closer Craig Kimbrel on a minor league deal over the weekend. Kimbrel will be competing for a spot in the Mets' bullpen during spring training.

