Where things stand between the Mets and Pete Alonso

The New York Mets have reportedly begun contract talks with their homegrown first baseman.

It was first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Wednesday that the Mets have opened contract talks with Pete Alonso. Heyman also added that these talks have a better feeling around them, unlike last offseason's long free agency process between the two sides.

Alonso opted out of the final year of the two-year, $54 million deal he signed last offseason with New York, with the hopes of getting a bigger contract after a bounce-back 2025 season. He appeared in every game for the Mets this past season, batting .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs, 126 RBI and an OPS of .871.

The Polar Bear's strong 2025 campaign comes a year after a disappointing 2024 season, in which he batted .240 with 34 long balls, 88 RBI and a career-worst .788 OPS. This resulted in Alonso not gaining much traction across the league in free agency last winter, culminating with him signing that aforementioned two-year deal to stay with New York.

While Alonso's future in Flushing remains unclear at this point, president of baseball operations David Stearns made it very clear during the GM meetings this week that he would love to have Alonso back next season and possibly for the rest of his career. This decision for Stearns may even be a bit easier after Alonso's agent, Scott Boras, stated on Wednesday at the GM meetings that the Polar Bear would be open to DHing next season, with him turning 31 years old next month.

Stearns harped on the Mets' need to improve their defense next season, as the team's persistent struggles in the field contributed to their failure to make the postseason this year. But in spite of not having an elite glove at first base, Alonso's undeniable power at the plate is too important for the Mets to potentially bypass this offseason.

This past season also saw the slugging first baseman cement himself as an all-time Mets legend, as he surpassed Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in franchise history by clubbing his 253rd career long ball on August 12. He finished the year with 264 career home runs.

Since entering the league in 2019, Alonso has hit the third most homers in Major League Baseball, only behind Kyle Schwarber (268) and Aaron Judge (285). After proving during the 2025 season that he still possesses his signature power, there may be a bigger sense of urgency for the Mets to bring him back this time around.

