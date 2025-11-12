Scott Boras gives clear stance on Pete Alonso's Mets tenure

The New York Mets' front office is well used to dealing with the notorious Scott Boras at this point. Not only does Boras represent approximately 175 professional baseball players, but he is also the agent for both Juan Soto and Pete Alonso.

Therefore, the Mets were negotiating with Boras for the two most important pieces of last offseason, which resulted in Alonso and Soto agreeing to deals with were worth a combined $819 million ($765 million over 15 years for Soto, which is the largest contract in sports history, and $54 million for Alonso).

However, Alonso won't be seeing all of that $54 million because he opted out of the second year of his contract. This means that if Boras and the Mets haven't already begun negotiating as Alonso enters free agency for the second consecutive offseason, they're surely going to start doing so again soon.

Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto meets the media with general manager David Stearns (left) and agent Scott Boras (right) during a press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Scott Boras Speaks on Pete Alonso's New York Mets Tenure

Boras spoke with the media on November 12. And at one point, he sent a lengthy message about what Alonso has done during his time in Queens.

"Pete has been a lifetime Met. And obviously, when he reflects on his career, it's all he has to look to. The one thing I think Pete understands, that playing in New York is not something most can do. To become a star-level player in New York, even fewer can do it," Boras said, per an X post from SNY.

"And so I think the New York fans recognize it, and they're been very outward and appreciative of him. He and [Alonso's wife] Haley's involvement in the community has been received so well. He's, in so many ways, from a production, middle of the lineup. He's an ideal franchise player, plays every day, and it's clear that the New York fans relate to somebody who is workman-like. Who is what Pete is," he continued.

"He is the elephant that goes out there every day; he is impenetrable. And he really knows how to manage the pressure of that situation. So I think it's something he's very proud of, because of the fact that so few have achieved that standing," Boras concluded.

Love him or hate him, Boras made a lot of good points about why Alonso is so beloved. And he's wise to pluck at the heartstrings of Mets fans to get them on his client's side before heading to the negotiation table.

