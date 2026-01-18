Where things stand with Cody Bellinger

As the New York Mets look to build upon their free agency signing of Bo Bichette, they appear to still be in the mix for another hot commodity who remains on the open market.

According to MLB columnist Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger, the New York Yankees have made an "internal decision" not to engage in a bidding war for All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger, even if the Mets swoop in to sign him. Klapisch also added that the Yankees are prepared to let Bellinger walk, as the two sides remain in a stalemate despite offering him what they call "a fair proposal": a five-year, $160 million deal with two opt-outs.

#Yankees have made an internal decision not to engage in a bidding war for Cody Bellinger if #Mets or anyone else swoops in with a blow-away offer. Yankees believe they've made a fair proposal - five years, $160 million, two opt-outs. They're prepared to let Bellinger walk. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) January 18, 2026

After signing the aforementioned Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal on Friday (with an opt-out after the first and second year), the Mets are not expected to be done in adding to their roster this offseason. The team still needs an outfielder to go along with Juan Soto and Tyrone Taylor.

While the Amazins' have reportedly been speaking with Bellinger's camp throughout the winter, there haven't been any serious talks between the two sides on a potential deal; the expectation was that the 30-year-old would ultimately head back to the Bronx. But after this latest report, the Yankees may be preparing for life after Bellinger come Opening Day.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs in December 2024 after Soto inked a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets earlier that month. The outfielder had a great lone season for the Bronx Bombers; in 152 games, Bellinger batted .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs and an OPS of .814.

IT'S A THREE HOME RUN GAME FOR CODY BELLINGER 😤 pic.twitter.com/1PL6r4CF9N — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

With it now seeming increasingly unlikely that the Yankees will re-sign Bellinger, the Mets could still make a play for the two-time All-Star, even though he and his camp are reportedly seeking a seven-year contract. That may end up being a deal-breaker for president of baseball operations David Stearns, who has been hesitant to hand out long-term deals.

As things currently stand, the Mets' only outfielders on their 40-man roster, along with Soto and Taylor are Nick Morabito and Jared Young. Morabito has yet to make his big league debut, while Young appeared in just 23 games for the Mets last season. New York is also reportedly looking to move Brett Baty out in left field with Bichette expected to play third base this season.

With the outfield continuing to look to be the Mets' biggest weakness to this point, this latest Cody Bellinger update may indicate that they still have an outside chance at stealing a key position player from their cross-town rivals for the second offseason in a row.

