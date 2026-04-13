Who the Mets Are Sending Down to Minors For Tommy Pham

It's all hands on deck as the New York Mets get set for a crucial three-game series with the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Mets have lost five games in a row to fall to 7-9 on the season and their offensive has struggled mightily during this stretch.

As a result, the team is calling up veteran outfielder Tommy Pham from the minor leagues, as first reported by Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Tommy Pham will make his return to the Mets for stint No. 2 tomorrow night against the Dodgers @WillSammon on it — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) April 13, 2026

But who are the Mets sending down to the minors to make room for Pham?

According to MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Mets are optioning infielder Ronny Mauricio to Triple-A Syracuse as the corresponding move for Pham.

Tommy Pham is indeed joining the Mets in Los Angeles as @WillSammon 1st reported. Source: the corresponding move is going to be optioning Ronny Mauricio to the minors. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 13, 2026

Mauricio was brought up to take Juan Soto's spot on the roster on April 6. Soto of course went on the IL with a right calf strain and was given a timeline of 2-3 weeks to recover.

Mauricio received minimal playing time during his first stint in the majors this season due to the Mets' logjam in the infield. He did, however, notch a walk-off RBI single in extra innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 7.

Mauricio appeared in just two games, making one start and going 1-for-4 (.250) at the plate overall.

The Mets will send Mauricio back to Syracuse in order to get regular at-bats on an everyday basis. Mauricio will continue his development at the minor league level until he is once again needed in the big-leagues.

Mauricio, 25, played in 61 games last year for the Mets, slashing .226/.293/.369 with a .662 OPS and six home runs.

Where Pham Fits in

Sep 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With Soto on the shelf, Pham will likely draw a majority of the playing time in left field. This will allow struggling rookie Carson Benge to play right field everyday.

This blueprint will also let Pham get regular at-bats and hopefully find some rhythm offensively to boost the Mets' lineup.

The Mets are averaging three runs per game since Soto went down with his calf injury on April 3. They were shutout twice by the Athletics over the weekend and got swept in three games.

Pham slashed .245/.330/.370 with a .700 OPS, 10 homers, 52 RBI and a 1.0 bWAR for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season across 120 games.

The Mets would take that type of production to help their slumping offense.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.