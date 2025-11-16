Why AL champion Blue Jays are a threat to sign closer Edwin Diaz

New York Mets free agent closer Edwin Diaz put his chances of returning to Queens at "50-50" during the week.

The Mets cannot afford to lose their elite closer, who opted out of the remaining two-years, $38 million left on his deal after the season concluded.

Diaz's agents at Wasserman met with the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays during GM meetings in Las Vegas this past week, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Blue Jays were two outs away from securing a World Series title over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but closer Jeff Hoffman allowed a game-tying home run to Miguel Rojas. The Dodgers went on to win the Fall Classic in extra innings of Game 7.

Per Rosenthal, Toronto is willing to move Hoffman to the eighth inning if they can land a more established closer. With the Blue Jays destined to spend money and lacking concern over losing a draft pick, Diaz is the perfect fit for the AL champs.

Diaz is coming off a dominant season for the Mets, where he went 28-for-31 in save chances with a 1.63 ERA and 98 strikeouts. Word is that Diaz is looking to match the five-year, $102 million deal he signed with the Mets in the 2022-2023 offseason.

The Blue Jays, and Mets, should do whatever it takes to gain Diaz's services as he is one of, if not the best closer in all of baseball.

According to Diaz, winning is atop the list for him in terms of priorities. And Toronto would fit that bill as an attractive destination coming off an AL pennant.

“Just get the best deal for my family... I love New York. I would love to stay in New York, but if I have to go another place, I would be happy. I want to win a ring, so wherever I go, I want to win a ring and enjoy the time," Diaz told reporters this past week.

The Blue Jays were quite close to winning said ring in 2025. Toronto is one of many threats to sign Diaz, who has the qualifying offer attached to him.

The Mets on the other hand should not let Diaz out the door. New York doesn't have a succession plan without Diaz closing games in the ninth. And there aren't any better options than Diaz out there on the open market either.

Diaz won the National League Reliever of the Year Award.

