Why the Mets Opted to Call Up Ronny Mauricio

Ronny Mauricio’s role with the New York Mets may be limited, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t important.

On Monday, the Mets recalled the switch-hitting infielder from Triple-A Syracuse after placing outfielder Juan Soto on the 15-day injured list with a right calf strain. A typical return-to-play timeline for Soto’s injury is approximately two to three weeks, so New York will likely be without its starting left fielder for more than the minimum 15 days.

New York has relied on multiple players, including Tyrone Taylor and utilityman Brett Baty, to man left field in Soto’s absence. But with a thumb issue pushing Baty to the bench and starting first baseman Jorge Polanco dealing with Achilles tendinitis, the Mets needed more than just outfield help.

“With Baty and Polanco dealing with minor things here, we thought it was best to bring Mauricio to protect us for the versatility, especially in the infield,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday. “Even though his name is not gonna be in the starting lineup, he’s got a pretty important role—coming off the bench, lefty bat, the versatility defensively, pinch-running if we need to."

Carlos Mendoza says the Mets opted to bring Ronny Mauricio up due to Jorge Polanco and Brett Baty being a little banged up



Mendoza told Mauricio the playing time will be limited, but he will still play a key role pic.twitter.com/tFC5GOmGDx — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 7, 2026

Mauricio, 25, slashed .226/.293/.369 across 61 games for the Mets last season after missing all of 2024 while recovering from multiple knee surgeries. The former top prospect saw extensive action at third base but received only 20 at-bats over the final six weeks, a problem the club hoped to avoid in 2026.

This spring, Mauricio mainly played shortstop while Francisco Lindor rehabbed from hamate bone surgery in his left hand. He produced a .313/.389/.531 slash line with one home run and five RBIs in 13 Grapefruit League games, but once Lindor returned, Mauricio’s path to consistent big league playing time vanished. With everyday reps in mind, the Mets optioned him to Triple-A to begin the season.

An RBI double for Ronny Mauricio! pic.twitter.com/uJxuulmyzr — SNY (@SNYtv) March 10, 2026

Before his latest call-up, Mauricio was hitting .273/.294/.394 with one home run, three RBIs and three stolen bases through eight games with Syracuse. He split time defensively between shortstop, third base and second base, but has also played left field in the past, bringing much-needed versatility to New York.

Even though he may not get everyday reps, Mendoza said he does not plan to have Mauricio sit on the bench for extended periods as he did last year. The Mets’ skipper added that things could change in the next few days and emphasized that Mauricio needs to stay ready in case a bigger opportunity arises.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.