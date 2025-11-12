Why the Mets should be all-in for Byron Buxton

The New York Mets will likely be aggressive this offseason after missing out on the playoffs in 2025 via collapse.

One way they can do so is by making a big splash on the free agent or trade market.

The Mets will certainly be engaged with a number of agents and teams this winter, but one move they should be all over is for a position player: center fielder Byron Buxton.

According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Buxton may reconsider waiving his no-trade clause to play for a winner if the Minnesota Twins continue to tear down their roster.

Buxton has a complete no-trade clause through 2026 and can block trades to five teams in 2027 and 2028. Buxton only has three-years, $45 million remaining on his deal, which would be a bargain for the deep pocketed Mets.

Buxton had three Outs Above Average in center field last season and brings pop to the lineup. Especially if the Mets wind up letting first baseman Pete Alonso walk, Buxton could help improve run prevention as well as give a boost to New York's offense in the middle of the order with his right-handed bat.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old is coming off a career offensive season, where he slashed .264/.327/.551 with a .878 OPS, 35 home runs and 83 RBI in 126 games for the Twins.

But of course Buxton has had injury issues in the past, having only played more than 100 games three times in his 11-year career. Last season was the second time in which he played more than 120 games in a season and the first time since 2017.

That being said, there's no denying the type of star power that Buxton would bring to the Mets when healthy. It'd be even better if the Mets are able to retain Alonso and land Buxton, with the former being much more durable.

President of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters at GM Meetings that top prospect center fielder Carson Benge will have the opportunity to compete for the major league job in spring training. However, plans can change and if the Mets can acquire Buxton via trade for the right price they should strike while the iron is hot.

David Stearns was asked who the Mets' center fielder is right now and said that Carson Benge "is going to come into Spring Training with a chance to make our team" pic.twitter.com/UkUCpoOvmJ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 11, 2025

The Mets must upgrade their pitching staff this offseason by adding a frontline starter to their rotation, re-signing closer Edwin Diaz and rebuilding the bullpen. They also shouldn't ignore their position player group and one way to enhance this area would be by landing Buxton.

