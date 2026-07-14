One Position the Mets Have Failed to Develop in the Minors - and Why the Draft Matters

The first half of the 2026 season came to a close on Sunday afternoon, and it was a major disaster for the New York Mets. The Mets enter the All-Star break at a woeful 40-57, as they watched their season be done before the end of June. Not much has gone right for New York this year, and one major organizational flaw has been rearing its ugly head since April: a lack of organizational depth.

The Mets were ambushed by injuries early on, as over half of their Opening Day offense has hit the injured list at some point this year. In the rotation, starters Christian Scott, Kodai Senga, and Clay Holmes have all missed time, and David Peterson was so bad he was traded before July began. New York's 4.52 starters' ERA ranks 24th in all of baseball.

Only Nolan McLean and Freddy Peralta have been in the rotation all year, and that seems likely to change for Peralta by the end of the month. As of right now, Bo Bichette and Carson Benge join McLean as players from Opening Week who remain in their starting roles, either in the lineup or rotation.

A major reason for the Mets’ struggles this year has been their lack of depth, which is an organizational issue. As these injuries pile up, the Mets have needed to turn to older depth, usually minor league signings who are either pushing 30 or already there, or even cash trade deals for players to occupy a roster spot.

The Mets haven't developed any homegrown minor league depth, and it has come back to bite them

The Mets have needed to go down this route because they have been unable to develop meaningful minor-league depth in recent years. The Mets have been one of the worst teams in baseball for a full calendar year now because of whom they have had to call on to replace injured or struggling players. The Mets need to remedy this issue if they are going to rebound in 2027, and that started with the 2026 MLB Draft.

The Mets selected nineteen players during this past weekend's MLB Draft, 17 of whom were college selections. The Mets made an effort to bring more polished and advanced talent into their organization, and it is not hard to see why: they have a glaring lack of depth in the upper levels of their minor leagues.

However, through these selections, the Mets are going to try to develop that depth quickly.

Looking at their current depth situation, the Mets seem to have only Tobias Myers as a starter in Triple-A Syracuse that they seem willing to promote right now, with Zach Thornton staying in the bigs; they only have one reliever on the 40-man roster under the age of 26, and none of their hitting prospects on the 40-man have shown reason to believe their bat can succeed in the majors.

Ultimately, their depth has minimal upside and is generally on the older side.

It often flies under the radar, but being able to call on reliable MLB depth throughout a season is what makes or breaks a team. When the Mets needed to reach down to Triple-A Syracuse for help this year, it blew up in their faces before April even ended. The Mets made it abundantly clear in this year's draft strategy that they see how big of a problem their depth is in the minors.