3 Freddy Peralta Mock Trades for the Mets to Consider Before the Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is one of baseball’s most anticipated landmarks during its eventful season. The rich become richer, and struggling teams sell off valuable pieces to upgrade their future. For the Mets, they’ll shockingly be part of a fire sale, one that will see any expiring contracts depart, and even some surprises potentially around the corner.

The best name available in Queens will be Freddy Peralta.

The Mets acquired Peralta via trade in the offseason, sending the Brewers a package that included their No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in exchange for a top-end arm who was expected to bring experience to a rotation desperately searching for help. However, the 30-year-old has provided very little help, holding a 4.66 ERA and 5-8 record through 20 starts. Teams will be calling, though, looking to acquire a starter with playoff experience.

The playoff race is wide open in both leagues, so here are the three “perfect” fits for Peralta, along with a list of several prospects who the Mets should research for a potential return.

Rays

Somehow, some way, the Rays continue to field a powerhouse, even with a $102 million payroll. Tampa Bay is led by its elite analytics department, one that seeks value in players many would pass on, while also relying on its internal homegrown talent. Junior Caminero stands as the team's cream of the crop, flashing some of the best pure power in baseball, mashing 28 home runs with 58 RBIs while batting .279 through the first 94 games.

For the Rays, it’s time to commit to a roster that's currently No. 1 in the American League.

Adding Peralta gives the Rays experience and an arm that won’t require a long-term commitment, while joining an organization that’s historically great at placing pitchers on the right track. At the very moment, their rotation is led by Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan, while also transforming Nick Martinez into a strong and reliable starting option. Why not add Peralta to further bolster a playoff rotation that could very well be close to unstoppable?

Peralta would not only cost Tampa fewer prospects than a big-name like Tarik Skubal, but also stand as a very realistic option considering the Mets are likely waving the white flag. In terms of prospects, the Rays have several options that could benefit the Mets, including No. 3 Caden Bodine. The 22-year-old would join a Mets organization that lacks catching depth behind its two major league options, with Hayden Senger standing out as the only emergency option in Triple-A.

Another intriguing option is starting pitcher Anderson Brito, who could instantly squeeze his way into the Mets' future pitching plans. The 22-year-old holds a 3.34 ERA in eight starts for the Rays' High-A affiliate.

Cubs

The Cubs stand as a potential threat to the Dodgers, a team that desperately needs to add weapons at the deadline. Former Mets top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has blossomed into a generational talent, continuing to flash his skills in 2026, batting .291 with 21 HRs and 53 RBIs along with a .917 through 94 games. His 5.8 WAR is the second-best in baseball behind Shohei Ohtani, with several other solid players surrounding him in Chicago.

However, their biggest red flag is their starting rotation, one that’s missing five of their possible starters. Edward Cabrera was their big offseason splash, acquiring him in exchange for top prospect Owen Cassie. However, the former Marlin has been sidelined since June 23, expected to return potentially by the end of July. Former top prospect Cade Horton has been out since April 3 and will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Peralta stands out as the perfect option for the Cubs, not only having a relationship with current manager and former Brewers manager Craig Counsell, but also standing out as a consistently healthy option. The last time Peralta suffered an injury was in 2025, when he missed six games with groin soreness. Prior to that? 2022, when he missed 13 games with a shoulder issue. The 30-year-old has built a career off being a consistent option for a rotation, starting in at least 30 games over the last three seasons.

The Cubs have several options that should intrigue the Mets in a potential deal. The first is Jaxson Wiggins.

The last name might sound familiar, given the fact that the Mets selected his brother, Carson, with the 27th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. The Mets' priority will likely be adding starting pitching depth for their farm system, with Wiggins standing out as a perfect option. Through three starts in Triple-A, the 24-year-old holds a 6.75 ERA but has proven his potential with his strong fastball-slider mix, just like his brother.

Another option stands out as their No. 6 prospect in Jonathan Long, who could potentially serve as the Mets' future first base option. The 24-year-old is an overall dangerous hitter, as shown in 85 Triple-A games this season, in which he bats .270 with 10 HRs and 54 RBIs.

Braves

It’s a very flawed idea to trade within the division, especially when it involves helping a division rival like the Braves, who are likely to win the NL East.

The Braves have dominated in 2026 by using their usual tactics of getting the best out of players. Michael Harris has returned to promising form, batting .296 through 89 games with 16 HRs and 53 RBIs. Matt Olson has been one of the best first basemen in baseball with his 25 HRs through the first half. Chris Sale is dominating even at 37 years old, holding a 2.20 ERA through 17 starts with a 9-6 record. So why exactly do the Braves even need help?

The Braves are suffering from several pitching injuries, with Martin Pérez hitting the IL right before the break, and Spencer Strider expected to return by late August after suffering right elbow inflammation in mid-June. Bryce Elder got off to a hot start under former Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, but now holds a 6.09 ERA over his last 10 starts with a 2-5 record. Adding Peralta to a rotation already led by Sale gives the Braves yet another pitching option for the playoffs, one that has proven he can provide in the past, but one that’s capable of going deep into starts. Guys like Perez and Grant Holmes have been great stories, but can they seriously show up in October against some of the best offenses in baseball with the Dodgers standing in their way of a World Series appearance?

An inter-division trade could potentially up the Mets' asking price for Peralta, but still, Atlanta holds several prospects that would be worth adding. The Mets obviously need to retool their pitching aresenal in the minors, it’s been a talking point throughout this piece.

Braves No. 5 prospect Owen Murphy would be the perfect player to acquire in a trade involving Peralta. The 22-year-old has appeared in two games this season, posting a 2.25 ERA through four innings of work along with four strikeouts. In Triple-A this season, Murphy has proven he’s fully capable of major league work, tallying a 3.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 11 starts. Another option could be No. 4 prospect Alex Lodise, who could help a Mets infield searching for future pieces at second and third base. The 22-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2025 MLB Draft, proving right away that his bat is capable of performing, batting .254 through 85 games in Single-A this season, along with 18 HR and 54 RBIs.