Potential Mets Reunion With Just-Released Reliever Is Very Tempting

A familiar face has hit the open market. Can the Mets swoop in and make an instant impact?

Right-hander Drew Smith is officially opting out of his minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins, as first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided.

Source: Right-hander Drew Smith is opting out of his minor-league contract with the Minnesota Twins. Smith, who pitched in 24 games in Triple-A this season, previously pitched in six major-league seasons with the Mets and posted a 3.48 ERA. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 19, 2026

Smith has only appeared in Triple-A this season, pitching in 24 games with a 4.74 ERA, striking out 19 batters and posting a 1.46 WHIP. In six seasons with the Mets, Smith served as a consistent option in the bullpen, logging a 3.48 ERA while appearing in 191 games and striking out 202 batters.

While the Mets bullpen has been consistent in 2026, there's always room for improvement.

What adding Drew Smith would do to the Mets bullpen

The Mets bullpen currently has all the bells and whistles. From Luke Weaver, who's been one of the league's most dominant relievers, to Devin Williams, who has proven ERA is a flawed number to evaluate relievers, there hasn't really been an issue.

Having another arm to turn to is a luxury. Right now, left-hander Cionel Perez holds a roster spot primarily to serve as an inning eater when a game is considered "over" in the mind of Carlos Mendoza. Perez has split time with the Mets and Nationals, appearing in 23 games this season with a 5.18 ERA. In his seven appearances with the Mets, however, the 30-year-old has allowed just three earned runs.

Another question mark in the Mets bullpen is Tobias Myers, who recently provided the Mets with a nightmarish return to the majors, going 1 1/3 innings while allowing seven runs. The Mets' plan was to extend his outings for a potential return to the rotation, but that likely isn't the case.

Smith would add veteran experience to a Mets bullpen already filled with it, allowing Mendoza to take pressure off guys like Huascar Brazoban and Austin Warren, who appear on a consistent basis. Brazoban has been elite in 2026, appearing in 32 games with a 1.91 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .150 batting average.

Huascar Brazobán strikes out 4 of the 5 batters he's faced



(via @AppleTV) pic.twitter.com/VrMDSnmcbf — SNY (@SNYtv) June 13, 2026

For Warren, his performance has been shocking, going 1-3 with a 2.63 ERA over 20 appearances. If Smith were to be added, he could once again provide the Mets with quality work in the sixth inning following a starter's outing.

The 32-year-old last pitched in 2024 for the Mets, appearing in 19 games with a 3.06 ERA. His season was cut short due to Tommy John surgery, though he remained with the Mets following the injury, signing a one-year, $1 million contract with a $2 million club option for 2026.

Smith didn't appear in a single game last season due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery, with the hope of returning this season to serve as a low-risk option. However, the Mets decided not to pick up the team option for 2026, allowing him to hit the open market.

Adding Smith not only bolsters the Mets' bullpen depth, but it also serves as potential insurance if they decide to move any expiring contracts or players performing at a high level, like AJ Minter or Brooks Raley — who both hit free agency following the 2026 season.

David Stearns should most definitely take a flyer on Smith, who provides zero reason for concern.