Tobias Myers's Latest Start Reveals Mets' Biggest Problem

It’s time for the Mets to stop fooling around and find guys who can actually start games.

Tobias Myers was recalled on Sunday following their win against the Braves and was expected to "start" against the Reds. However, the Mets' game plan has plagued Myers all season long. He has struggled recently in relief and bulk appearances. Once a solid, reliable starter in Milwaukee, he now has an uncertain role in Queens.

For the first time this season on Monday, Myers surpassed the 40-pitch mark, with it taking 21 outings to do so. On May 29, the Mets sent Myers down to Triple-A so he could focus on stretching his arm out for length, but he failed to throw more than 36 pitches in his three short outings.

Myers's return to the majors would be a total disaster, facing early trouble thanks to a bloop single followed by a walk, allowing three runs through 25 pitches in the first inning alone thanks to Eugenio Suárez, who delivered the cherry on top with a two-run homer.

The final line for Tobias Myers in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/m7iejWYn5Q — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 15, 2026

The 27-year-old would end his outing in the second inning, throwing 43 pitches, forcing the Mets to rely on their bullpen, and leaving them at an early disadvantage during a stretch of 10 consecutive games. The line for the former Brewer was brutal, as he went just 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs after loading the bases before his departure, while also walking three batters.

After the game, Myers owned up to his role in the Mets' 12-0 loss to the Reds.

"It sucks. You feel like you've let a team down," Myers said, via SNY TV. "The team's been playing really well the last couple of weeks too, so it's definitely a blow to me for sure"

It’s no surprise that the Mets absolutely need starting pitching. The trade market will definitely be a place to look, but there are still some internal conversations to be had.

Mets' starting rotation is a problem: where can they turn?

There are 30 teams in MLB. The Mets are the only team in the league that hasn’t had at least three starters make 10 or more starts, with Freddy Peralta and Nolan McLean being the only ones to do so. The Mets' solid three-man rotation, led by Peralta, Christian Scott and McLean, has since crumbled due to a sudden injured list stint for Scott, who is suffering from a right hip impingement.

For their internal options, Sean Manaea has seemingly returned to his 2024 form, something the Mets can take advantage of in their rotation. While making a spot start on Saturday against the Braves, Manaea delivered a beautiful outing, going six innings while allowing just two runs on four hits and striking out six batters. Although the Samoan southpaw was handed the loss, the Mets' offense failed to provide any support.

Sean Manaea could help the Mets solve their ongoing starting pitcher woes. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After turning a corner, Manaea now holds a 2.91 ERA over his last five appearances, going 21 2/3 innings while allowing just seven runs with four walks. That solves the No. 4 spot for now, but what about the final rotation spot?

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that Kodai Senga will return on Tuesday to start against the Reds, leaving every Mets fan set to watch with caution. Senga has been a massive disappointment since last July, starting his 2026 campaign with a 9.00 ERA through five starts and an 0-4 record. The 33-year-old has been on the injured list since April 26, making his return after also struggling in his rehab assignment.

“We've been saying that we wanted to see results. We had with (Senga's) last outing, but we were waiting for him to throw his bullpen (Sunday) and felt good (Monday). He’s ready to go. He’s telling us he feels 100%. He was ready to compete at the big league level. For him to be very vocal about it is a really good sign. Carlos Mendoza on Kodai Senga

For other options, the Mets have David Peterson, who currently serves as a bulk option to clean up messes, along with Zach Thornton, who made his MLB debut on May 20, allowing four earned runs over 4 1/3 innings. Jake Wenninger is another prospect worth noting, ranking No. 5 in the system, but he has shown command issues in Triple-A with 30 walks over 55 innings of work.

The Mets have already experimented this season with No. 2 prospect Jonah Tong, who has shown slight promise in three bulk outings, holding a 3.60 ERA over 10 innings of work, but he has also struggled with command at the major league level, walking seven batters while striking out just as many.

Jonah Tong has potential, but the Mets' stud is far from a finished product. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The trade market is definitely a possibility, but why would the Mets empty their farm system while sitting at 32-40, 6.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race?

The Giants are contemplating a fire sale of their own, per ESPN's Buster Olney. They hold a top-end arm in Logan Webb, whom they have already said is off the table, along with guys like Robbie Ray and Landen Roupp, who could potentially be available. If the Giants start to sell off pieces for some solid returns, the Mets might be tempted to join the fun before August's trade deadline.

The Mets' rotation is a total dumpster fire right now. Clay Holmes isn’t expected back until August. Brutal for a team desperately looking to win, but something has to be done in the meantime.