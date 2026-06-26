After losing two out of three games at Citizens Bank Ballpark last week to the Phillies, the Mets are set to host their divisional rival for a three-game set. The Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza before Friday's action, setting up a showdown between the two franchises, each operating under different lead men than they had on Opening Day.

The Mets are hoping to take off under interim man Andy Green, the same way the Phillies did under Don Mattingly. Green's first game at the helm since managing the Padres from 2016 to 2019 will come with a recent rookie call-up on the mound, followed by a starter returning from the injured list, and then a major question mark heading into Sunday.

Still, the Mets will field their rotation against the Phillies in some capacity. They'll face two of the best the Phillies can offer before facing a rookie southpaw for the first time in his career. Both sides have a few question marks to figure out in the coming days, and it will play out on the field in Queens this weekend.

Friday, June 26 (7:10 PM ET): Zach Thornton ( 0-1, 8.31 ERA) vs. Zack Wheeler (7-1, 2.11 ERA)

To take David Peterson's spot in the Mets' rotation after he was traded to the Cubs, Zach Thornton is being recalled for the opening game of the Mets' three-game set against the Phillies.

Thornton had an up-and-down first start against the Nationals back in May, but finished his outing on a strong note after allowing four runs in the first two innings. In his overall body of work in Triple-A Syracuse, the Mets' fifth-round selection in 2023 posted a 4.80 ERA across seven outings with 29 strikeouts in 30 innings.

Zach Thornton will get another chance to prove his worth to the Mets when he starts in Friday's series opener. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Thornton should have a chance to stick in the Major League rotation for at least a few turns through, but could be replaced by another Triple-A option, possibly Jonah Tong, if he struggles off the bat. He'll face off with perennial Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler, who is once again authoring an elite season. He went 5 2/3 innings of two-run baseball against the Mets in Philadelphia last week, with seven strikeouts and as many baserunners allowed.

Advantage: Phillies

Saturday, June 27th (4:10 PM): Christian Scott (2-0, 3.10 ERA) vs Alan Rangel (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Will Sammon of The Athletic reported on Thursday night that the Mets are expecting Christian Scott to return from the injured list and start him on Saturday against the Phillies. Through nine starts this season, Scott has posted a 3.10 ERA in his return from Tommy John Surgery, showing plenty of reasons to believe that he could be a staple in the Mets' rotation going forward.

The Mets are planning to recall Zach Thornton to pitch on Friday, league sources said. They created a spot in their rotation last night when they traded David Peterson. Elsewhere in the rotation, Christian Scott’s expected return this weekend covers Kodai Senga’s move to bullpen. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) June 25, 2026

Scott will face off with rookie Alan Rangel, who has been working in a bulk relief role in his two outings so far. All Rangel has allowed is just two earned runs through eight innings with nine strikeouts and no walks, on the road on both occasions. He is slated to be a true starter for the first time in his Major League career, which can present its own challenge for a rookie. He is predominantly a fastball-and-changeup pitcher who also throws a slider and a curveball.

Advantage: Mets

Sunday, June 28th (1:40 PM): TBA vs Jesus Luzardo (6-4, 4.39 ERA)

This spot in the Mets' rotation is open after Kodai Senga was banished to the bullpen, giving the Mets a few options to go with.

Top-100 prospect Jack Wenninger would line up to start on Sunday if the Mets decided to go in that direction, and the Illinois product could slot into one of the open spots on New York's 40-man roster. If not, the Mets could go with Tong, who has not pitched since June 20, or a bullpen game that features Tobias Myers in some capacity.

The Phillies run out Jesús Luzardo, who is finding some consistent success after a tough start to the season. He owned an ERA over five in April, but has settled into a 3.72 ERA in ten outings since the calendar turned to May. He has not yet become the front-line starter the Phillies had hoped he would be when they got him from the Marlins, but he remains an effective middle-of-the-rotation option.

This will be Luzardo's 12th career start against the Mets, the most he's had against any opponent, and he owns a 3.27 ERA against New York.

Advantage: Phillies