5 Internal Candidates to Solve One of the Mets' Biggest Problems

During his end-of-season press conference on Monday, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns shed some light on how New York plans to approach a pivotal offseason.

The Mets have several holes on their roster that they must fill, including first base, the starting rotation, and the bullpen. Another area in need of improvement is second base, but unlike those other positions, the Mets may not need to look outside the organization for a solution.

Stearns expressed confidence in the Mets' internal options, noting that several players could step up and take over as the starter next season.

With that said, let's take a look at five internal candidates who could start at second base for the Mets in 2027.

1. Marcus Semien

Mets fans probably don't want to see Semien's name on this list, and you can't blame them. The 36-year-old was a major disappointment in his first season in New York.

In 139 games, Semien batted .215/.280/.340 with 15 home runs, 49 RBI, and a 74 wRC+. His .620 OPS was the second-worst among all qualified Major Leaguers.

On top of his struggles at the plate, Semien's defense took a major downturn just one season after winning the Gold Glove in 2025. His -9 OAA was among the worst at the position. The three-time All-Star was arguably more of a liability than an asset, finishing with a -0.5 fWAR.

Given all this, it would be difficult to justify Semien as the Opening Day second baseman. However, New York is still on the hook for the remaining two years of his contract, totaling $56 million.

The Mets may give Semien an opportunity to start next season, but he could find himself on a short leash if he fails to show improvement, opening the door for another candidate to take over.

2. Jefferson Rojas

Rojas was the Mets' big trade deadline acquisition, coming from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor. The 21-year-old instantly became New York's No. 1 prospect and wasted little time showing why.

In just 118 at-bats with Double-A Binghamton, Rojas hit .280/.336/.593 with nine home runs, eight doubles, and 29 RBI. He earned a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse at the end of the minor league season and made an immediate statement, homering in each of his first three games.

Overall, across all levels, Rojas hit .274 with 27 home runs and an .843 OPS. His bat is undoubtedly his calling card, but he's performed well defensively, playing all around the infield, including at second base.

Despite playing in just six Triple-A games, Rojas could still compete for the Opening Day job. Stearns has shown a willingness to fast-track prospects, with Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing both playing fewer than 25 Triple-A games before reaching the majors.

The one complication for Rojas is the looming MLB lockout. As Will Sammon of The Athletic noted, the Mets need to add Rojas to their 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. If a lockout extends into the 2027 season, Rojas wouldn't be able to play in minor league games while it's in effect.

3. Brett Baty

While Baty has yet to live up to the hype that once surrounded him as the Mets' former No.1 prospect, he has shown flashes of strong offensive production. Over his last 40 games of the season, Baty hit .293 with five home runs, 23 RBI, and a .907 OPS.

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty could be one of the several options the team explores for second base in 2027. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baty enjoyed a similar stretch in the second half of 2025, leading many to believe he was poised for a breakout in 2026. However, the 26-year-old has struggled to maintain that level of production over an entire season. Even with his second-half surge, Baty finished the year batting .236 with 11 home runs, a .680 OPS, and a 91 wRC+.

With no clear-cut starter at second base, Baty could emerge as a candidate to take over the position with a strong start to next season. He also appears best suited defensively at second base, where he posted a 3 OAA, his best mark at any position.

4. Mitch Voit

Voit earned the Mets' Minor League Player of the Year award for 2026 after a spectacular breakout season across High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton. In 105 games, Voit batted .273/.371/.431 with 13 home runs, 24 doubles, and 45 stolen bases.

The 21-year-old has exceeded the expectations of fans and scouts alike since the Mets selected him with the 38th overall pick in the 2025 draft. Voit has shown elite plate discipline, along with a short, compact swing that allows him to adjust to whatever the situation calls for.

While he has yet to play a game at Triple-A Syracuse, Voit's success at Double-A suggests he may not be far behind Rojas in the pecking order. Unlike Rojas, however, Voit does not need to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.

That could give the Mets more flexibility with Voit's development, allowing him to continue progressing through the minors, even if a lockout prevents Rojas from doing the same.

5. Emilien Pitre

Pitre may be the most unfamiliar name on this list for Mets fans. The second baseman was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays as part of the package for Freddy Peralta at this year's trade deadline.

Pitre is a unique hitter whose primary focus is putting the bat on the ball, using quick, short swings to generate hits. He's not someone who's going to swing for the fences, but rather work counts and get on base at a high rate thanks to his elite plate discipline.

Across all levels this season, reaching as high as Triple-A Syracuse, Pitre walked 80 times and only struck out 58 times while batting .306/.420/.427 with six home runs, 22 doubles, and 35 stolen bases.

Out of all the minor league prospects on this list, Pitre has the most Triple-A experience and may therefore be the first to get an opportunity at second base if the need arises in 2027.

Get Mets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.