How Mets' 2026 Rookie Class Could Alter David Stearns' Free Agency Plans

Coming off a miserable and disastrous 2026 season, the New York Mets are seemingly destined for another massive offseason. But perhaps not to the extent once expected.

Despite committing over $300 million to their current roster, the Mets will finish below .500 and out of the playoffs for the second straight year. Yet ironically, some of the least expensive players on the team have emerged as some of the biggest reasons why New York may not need another spending spree of the same magnitude this winter.

The headliners of the 2026 rookie class, Nolan McLean, Carson Benge, and A.J. Ewing, have stolen the show and rightfully so. But the emergence of Zac Thornton and Nate Lavender has made the impact of this rookie class extend well beyond those three, reshaping David Stearns' offseason wish list.

Instead of throwing even more money at the wall and hoping it sticks, the Mets may finally be in a position to take a much different approach this winter.

Young core gives Mets more offseason flexibility

New York Mets starting pitcher Zac Thornton's performance this season should give David Stearns something to think about going into the offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the past several offseasons, the Mets have had to spend hundreds of millions to fill the numerous holes on their roster. This past offseason alone, they needed a new first baseman, third baseman, center fielder, starting pitcher, and bullpen help. And while New York had the resources to address all its needs, doing so meant taking big risks on several players. Obviously, we saw how those risks turned out.

But with five rookies emerging as legitimate pieces on next year's roster, Stearns no longer has to take as many risks to fill out the team and can instead allocate the Mets' resources more strategically.

The Mets' outfield appears set in stone for years to come, with Juan Soto in left, Ewing in center, and Benge in right. Even another rookie, Nick Morabito, could prove to be a valuable fourth outfielder and speed threat off the bench for the foreseeable future.

The starting rotation, however, is still in desperate need of an ace to pair with McLean, but with Thornton, Scott, Tong, Manaea, and Jonathan Santucci waiting in the wings, the back end isn't nearly as pressing a concern as it was a couple of months ago. That depth could allow the Mets to focus their attention on a premier target like Tarik Skubal rather than feeling compelled to spend additional resources on another mid-tier starter.

Perhaps the Mets' biggest need heading into this offseason is replacing the four relievers they traded away at the deadline. The two most difficult to replace are Luke Weaver and Brooks Raley, both of whom were trusted in high-leverage situations late in games, with Weaver serving as the primary setup man.

But Raley is arguably the more challenging of the two to replace because of his ability to neutralize opposing teams' best left-handed hitters. That role becomes even more imperative in an NL East littered with dangerous left-handed bats. Fortunately for New York, Lavender has emerged late in the season as a potential successor, pitching to a 1.93 ERA in 18.2 innings.

The only areas of uncertainty the 2026 rookie class can't alleviate are the possible issues at second and third base. As of now, Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien are penciled in as the starters next season, but that could certainly change.

Bichette has a looming opt-out, while Semien could be traded or become a DFA candidate after posting a .626 OPS with declining defense in his age-36 season.

One possible solution is top infield prospect Jefferson Rojas, who was promoted to Triple-A Syracuse before the end of the season. Despite having limited experience in the upper minors, the Mets could give him an opportunity to earn a starting job out of the gate, much like Benge did this season.

Either way, the emergence of the 2026 rookie class has transformed the Mets' offseason from one of widespread necessity to one of targeted improvement.

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