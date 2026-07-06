Ranking the Mets' 5 Best Moves in the David Stearns Era

The New York Mets are at a crossroads as they're in the midst of a disastrous season that saw them move on from manager Carlos Mendoza last month. President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, who assembled the roster that has underwhelmed for over a calendar year, got a reprieve from Steve Cohen and will get a chance to fix his mistakes.

Cohen highlighted the fact that Stearns isn't receiving enough credit for his role in assembling the 2024 team, which came within two wins of a pennant. Stearns certainly hasn't been at the top of his game of late, but he has made plenty of good moves that have helped the franchise since he got to Flushing.

Even though Cohen will get credit for flexing his financial muscle to get Juan Soto to Queens, Soto cited a strong belief in the Mets' long-term vision as part of his decision-making process. Stearns was certainly involved in those conversations, which helped sell Soto on the Mets. However, let's highlight some of his other strong moves since taking over as the Mets' chief baseball executive.

5. The bullpen pivot after losing Edwin Diaz

New York Mets pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Edwin Diaz appeared to be a disaster for the Mets, who had the best closer in the game and let him go to chase a ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Normally, the departure of that kind of player can set a bullpen back for years, but Stearns did a good job assembling a strong unit that is one of the best in the league.

Devin Williams and Luke Weaver have solidified the back of the bullpen, while lefties Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter give the Mets four quality late-inning options. Finding Austin Warren off waivers and investing more time into Huascar Brazoban has given the Mets a plethora of capable relievers and trade chips to improve the team at the deadline.

4. Trading for Jesse Winker

New York Mets left fielder Jesse Winker (3) hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Most Mets fans are angry at Stearns for how he handled the 2025 deadline, when his sound process to upgrade the bullpen and center field backfired when the imported players didn't perform. The best in-season trade Stearns made came in the summer of 2024, when he acquired DH Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals for pitching prospect Tyler Stuart.

Winker made an impact offensively, adding depth to the Mets' lineup, and his presence in the clubhouse helped the team complete an improbable second-half comeback. Winker was also a key performer in the postseason, hitting .318 with a 1.136 OPS in 10 games, but his back injury in 2025 played a part in the Mets' lineup issues that season.

3. Signing and promoting Jose Iglesias

New York Mets second baseman Jose Iglesias (11) warms up before game two against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the under-the-radar moves Stearns made in the run-up to 2024 was signing veteran infielder Jose Iglesias to a minor league deal. Iglesias hit well early in the season and was recalled in June to replace Joey Wendle as the team's utility infielder, only to become the symbol of the OMG Mets.

The Mets saw Iglesias turn back the clock, hitting .337 with outstanding defense around the infield and producing 3.1 Wins Above Replacement. Iglesias also served as the spark plug that ignited the Mets' turnaround, leaving many fans disappointed when he signed a one-year deal with the Padres the following year.

2. Drafting Carson Benge

New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge gestures after hitting a triple against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the parting gifts from the disastrous 2023 season was the 19th pick in the 2024 draft, which was Stearns' first after taking over in the front office. Stearns used it on Benge, who was a two-way player at Oklahoma State, and had him switch to hitting full-time upon entering the pros.

Benge rapidly rose through the farm system, putting himself in play for a call-up at the end of the 2025 season, before winning a starting job on Opening Day in 2026. After a brief adjustment period, Benge has settled in nicely as the Mets' leadoff hitter, looking like a key foundational piece for the future.

1. Signing Clay Holmes

New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Mets signed Clay Holmes before the 2025 season, eyebrows were raised at their plan to turn him into a starting pitcher. While former Met Seth Lugo had recently completed a similar transition for Kansas City, Holmes was such a dominant reliever that it seemed quite risky to stretch him into a starter, especially since he hadn't started since his minor league tenure with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Stearns' belief in Holmes paid off as he was the Mets' most consistent starter in 2025, making 31 starts and pitching to a 3.53 ERA in 165.2 innings pitched, including a dominant outing when the Mets needed to keep their playoff hopes alive in Miami in late September. Holmes was on pace for a further breakout before an unfortunate comebacker fractured his fibula earlier this season, but that doesn't take away from the master stroke that move was for Stearns.