Ranking the Mets Prospects From Best to Worst Future Outlooks

2026 was the year of the prospect for the Mets. With all the minor league turnover, it's worth a refresher on what the farm system looks like.

These rankings won't simply take into account a prospect's overall talent. Rather, they will consider whether they fit a position of need and are likely to see time at the big-league level in 2027. Some picks are fairly obvious, but deep cuts are warranted, as Zac Thornton wasn't on the casual fan's radar at this time last year.

Jefferson Rojas

Rojas is the lone Met on MLB.com's top 100 prospects. After being traded from the Chicago Cubs, Rojas raked in Binghamton, hitting .280 with a .929 OPS in 29 games.

He will likely start the season in Triple-A since he's only played six games there, but he has a real path to seeing significant playing time in 2027. Even though his primary position is shortstop, he's played a significant amount at second base, including as recently as this month with his winter league team.

The timing of his playing second base at the big-league level could be impacted by the lockout, as players on the 40-man roster would be prohibited from appearing in minor league games. However, with Marcus Semien's struggles, an opportunity exists for him to make an immediate impact in Queens, hence his placement on this list.

Nick Morabito

Morabito got a glimpse of the big leagues with his 41 at-bats in 2026. While he struggled, the 23-year-old outfielder still has a lot of room for development.

His speed jumps off the page and gives him the second spot on this list. The Mets outfield is already one of the fastest in baseball with A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge, and adding Morabito would perhaps make it the fastest.

His 59 stolen bases in 2024 show what he can do on the basepaths. In 114 Triple-A games, he hit 13 home runs with a .743 OPS.

He still has a lot to prove, mainly that his hitting can translate to the majors, but opportunity could present itself if Juan Soto starts to transition out of left field and plays more as a DH.

Jonathan Santucci

Santucci was drafted in the second round of the 2024 draft and made his Triple-A debut in 2026. In 19 starts at Double-A before his call-up, he recorded 120 strikeouts in 90.2 innings, along with a 3.57 ERA.

He struggled in Triple-A, but only had eight starts. The strikeouts persisted through the struggles, with 43 in 34.1 innings.

His walk rate is his biggest issue. Across 125 total innings this past season, he had 66 walks.

However, that's something that can be improved upon with good coaching, and if a difference is seen throughout the minor league season, he could very well get a call-up.

Aside from Thornton, Sean Manaea is the only other left-handed option for the starting rotation, and given his up-and-down nature, Santucci could be a welcome addition to the starting staff.

Émilien Pitre

Like Rojas, Pitre was also acquired during the trade deadline. As part of the Freddy Peralta trade, Pitre ranked as the 27th-best prospect in the team's system.

He jumped from High-A to Triple-A in 2026, with an emphasis on contact hitting for a high average. His .375 batting average in 10 games with Binghamton was enough to earn him a call-up to Triple-A, where in 20 games he hit .260.

He also fits the speed element that the Mets are trying to emphasize, especially among their young players. He stole 35 bases across three levels, 21 more than his previous season.

Rojas ranks above Pitre due to his sheer talent, but with Pitre's familiarity with second base, anything can happen in terms of a call-up.

Jack Wenninger

Wenninger ranks last on this list due to his disappointing Triple-A season, but his talent is undeniable. At 6-foot-4, Wenninger has a commanding presence on the mound, and he showed it in 2025 at Double-A.

He pitched to a 2.92 ERA with 147 strikeouts in 135.2 innings in 2025. Command issues plagued his 2026 season, along with an adjustment to the talent at the Triple-A level, but one bad season shouldn't ruin the outlook for a young pitcher.

He showed flashes of dominance in April, holding a 1.61 ERA in five starts. However, after that, Wenninger had a 5.24 ERA in his next 21 starts.

That said, we must remember that development as a prospect isn't linear, especially with pitchers. It takes them time to refine their mechanics when facing better talent.

Nonetheless, there's no doubt that the Mets farm system has taken a bit of a hit with the promotion of some of its best talent, but there are still plenty of options for David Stearns to consider in 2027.

Get Mets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.