5 Mets Prospects Who Could Be Trade Chips This Offseason

The upcoming 2026-2027 free-agent class isn't packed with talent as in past years, making the trade market an increasingly appealing path for several teams, including the New York Mets.

The Mets have several pressing needs to address this winter, including upgrades to their starting rotation, bullpen, and first base. With so many holes to fill, David Stearns and the rest of the front office will have to get creative.

In preparation for this scenario, Stearns revamped the Mets' farm system by acquiring 13 prospects at the trade deadline. Nine of those prospects are currently ranked among New York's top 30, according to MLB Pipeline.

While building a strong farm system is important, the Mets shouldn't be afraid to part with some of that talent if it means improving their chances of competing for a World Series.

Here are five prospects who could become valuable trade chips for the Mets this offseason.

1. Jack Wenninger

In almost any trade, young pitching that's close to being MLB-ready is one of the most valuable assets a team can offer. Among the Mets' pitching prospects, Jack Wenninger fits that description.

Entering the 2026 season, Wenninger was expected to be the next Mets pitching prospect to make his debut, ahead of others like Zac Thornton. The right-hander was coming off a stellar campaign with Double-A Binghamton, where he posted a 2.92 ERA and 147 strikeouts over 135.2 innings.

However, the 24-year-old struggled with his command after making the jump to Triple-A Syracuse, walking 68 batters in 115 innings. Overall, Wenninger posted a 4.54 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP.

Despite his struggles, Wenninger remains a valuable pitching prospect who figures to be among the 10-12 starters Stearns wants between the majors and minors entering next season.

Giving him up would be a tough decision, but if it helped the Mets acquire an established starter like Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins, it could be worthwhile. Stearns made a similar move last winter when he traded Brandon Sproat to the Milwaukee Brewers for Freddy Peralta.

2. Mitch Voit

Michigan’s Mitch Voit gets the force out at second against Oregon’s Maddox Molony during the 4th inning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mets fans will probably scoff at seeing Voit's name on this list, and it's hard to blame them. The former first-round pick broke out in a big way in his first full season in the minors.

In 105 games between High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton, Voit batted .273 with a .371 on-base percentage, 13 home runs, and 45 stolen bases. The 22-year-old's standout season earned him Mets Minor League Player of the Year honors.

Given Voit's impressive development, the Mets would understandably be hesitant to part with him. However, if New York pursues a top-of-the-rotation starter on the trade market, Voit could be the centerpiece of a potential deal.

In the same trade that brought Freddy Peralta to New York last offseason, the Mets included top infield prospect Jett Williams, who was even more highly regarded at the time than Voit is now.

While the Mets would certainly love to hold on to Voit, especially with the possibility of him making his MLB debut next season, acquiring an established frontline starter may require sacrificing a prospect of his caliber.

3. Nick Morabito

Mets fans got their first look at Morabito during his brief stint in the majors last season, but his struggles at the big league level didn't reflect the success he enjoyed in the minors.

In 114 games with Triple-A Syracuse, Morabito hit .254 with a .743 OPS, 13 home runs, and 42 stolen bases. His 13 home runs marked a new career high, more than doubling his previous best of six.

Still, power isn't Morabito's game. The 23-year-old relies primarily on his top-tier speed and quick, compact swing to generate offense.

Morabito is blocked at the major league level by Juan Soto (left), A.J. Ewing (center), and Carson Benge (right). With no clear path to an everyday role, Morabito could become an appealing trade chip as the Mets look to address other areas.

4. Jacob Reimer

Feb 17, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Jacob Reimer (98) throws the ball during the New York Mets spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Mets are reluctant to part with any of their most prized prospects, Jacob Reimer could be another valuable trade chip. The 22-year-old is New York's sixth-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Reimer soared up the organization's prospect rankings after a spectacular 2025 season, batting .282 with an .870 OPS and 17 home runs across High-A and Double-A.

However, the former fourth-round pick struggled to build on that success in 2026 after a groin injury derailed his season. In 80 games with Double-A Binghamton, Reimer batted .232 with just eight home runs.

Despite his disappointing results, Reimer remains a highly regarded player who could make an impact at the major league level as soon as next season.

With other highly regarded infield prospects like Voit and Jefferson Rojas in the organization, the Mets may have enough young talent to consider making Reimer available in trade discussions.

5. Ryan Clifford

Clifford was once viewed as Pete Alonso's potential replacement after the Mets let their all-time home run leader walk in free agency. However, the left-handed slugger struggled to find his footing in 2026.

In 115 games with Triple-A Syracuse, Clifford hit an underwhelming .180 with a .277 on-base percentage. While he still showed his elite power with 18 home runs, Clifford struck out in an alarming 37% of his plate appearances. His struggles ultimately caused him to fall out of the Mets' top 10 prospect list.

Clifford is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this offseason, meaning New York would need to add him to its 40-man roster to protect him. Given the available roster spots and his remaining power potential, the Mets will likely do so.

Still, as the offseason progresses and roster spots become more valuable, Clifford could emerge as a trade candidate if the Mets need to create additional flexibility.

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