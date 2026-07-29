Re-Evaluating the Mets' 2024 Trade Deadline Moves and Their Impact

The 2024 New York Mets season was defined by magic, culminating in a surprise NLCS run that reignited hope for fans worldwide. After stumbling to a 29-39 record in May, the team orchestrated one of the greatest turnarounds in franchise history, surging into the playoffs on the back of late-game heroics and inspired trade deadline acquisitions.

In 2026, the Mets will be the talk of the town, selling off any piece worth anything at the deadline, with many contenders expected to call.

Will David Stearns be able to make an impact on their farm system in the coming days? That said, one of the best practices is to look back at past trades and see how they benefited them at the time, and where the prospects sent away/received are doing now.

Acquired OF Jesse Winker from the Nationals in exchange for RHP Tyler Stuart (No. 18)

What they got:

Stearns made some perfect moves at the 2024 trade deadline, setting them up for success in their NLCS run. Jesse Winker was a key performer, giving the Mets outstanding depth at their DH position, appearing in 44 regular seasons with a .243 BA while hitting three home runs and driving in 13 RBIs.

Winker was also a key performer throughout the playoffs, holding a .318 BA through 10 games, with his best moment coming against the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS, delivering an RBI triple to keep the Mets alive. Winker would remain in New York, signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract that offseason, but appeared in just 26 games during the 2025 season due to injury.

JESSE WINKER OMG OMG



THAT BALL HAD A FAMILY

pic.twitter.com/fXV4Q726tS — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) October 8, 2024

What they gave up:

Tyler Stuart will likely be the tallest pitcher in the MLB if he ever makes his debut, standing at 6'9. The 26-year-old hasn't appeared in any outings this season for the Nationals due to Tommy John surgery. In 2025, Stuart made nine starts across Washington's farm system, posting a 4.29 ERA with 36 strikeouts. The Mets definitely made the right choice to acquire Winker.

Acquired SP Paul Blackburn from the Athletics in exchange for RHP Kade Morris

What they got:

Paul Blackburn will always be a trade deadline name to remember. His time in Queens definitely didn't go as planned, as he appeared in 12 games over two seasons and posted a 6.00 ERA and 1.604 WHIP.

The Mets designated Blackburn for assignment in June of 2025. He joined the Yankees in the Bronx, where he's put together a solid campaign in 2026 with a 1.89 ERA through 37 appearances.

New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What they gave up:

Morris, the Mets' third-round pick in 2023, has ironically worked his way through the Athletics' system, appearing at the MLB level in 2026 for a brief stint, playing in three games and posting an 11.70 ERA before being demoted back to Triple-A.

The 24-year-old currently ranks as the Athletics' No. 11 prospect in their system and is an absolute failure of a trade for the Mets.

Acquired RP Phil Maton from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations

What they got:

Instantly, the trade can be considered a win, no matter how Phil Maton performed, being acquired for cash considerations. Maton was a solid bullpen option for New York down the stretch, holding a 2.51 ERA through 31 appearances, striking out 30 batters while walking just six.

However, the righty struggled during their playoff run, posting an 8.53 ERA through six appearances, which was the cause of their Game 2 loss to the Brewers in the NL Wild Card, allowing three runs in the 8th inning upon entering a tied contest.

Acquired RP Ryne Stanek from the Mariners in exchange for OF Rhylan Thomas (No. 30)

What they got:

Another player absolutely despised by Mets fans, Ryne Stanek's time in New York will always be remembered as a disaster. Over two seasons, the flamethrowing righty appeared in 82 games, holding a 5.47 ERA, striking out 81 batters while walking 40.

However, Stanek was an excellent playoff option during their 2024 run, serving as the primary setup man for Edwin Diaz. Stanek appeared in seven playoff games and pitched to a stellar 3.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 8.0 innings.

Mets win Game 1



Ryne Stanek closed it out



This is real life

pic.twitter.com/k6PTEq4FID — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) October 2, 2024

What they gave up:

The Mets made the right decision to give up Rhylan Thomas, who currently serves as an outfield option in the Blue Jays' farm system and is not among their top-30 prospects. Looking back, the Stanek trade is still a win.