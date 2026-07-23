3 Mets Mock Trades That Can Help Maximize Luis Robert Jr. Return

The New York Mets are in the midst of a potential sale at the trade deadline. While Luke Weaver and Clay Holmes have drawn a ton of attention from potential suitors, the Mets do have a sneaky trade chip to play in the form of outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Most fans likely forgot about Robert, whom the Mets got in an offseason trade for Luisangel Acuna and a pitching prospect, after he hurt his back in April. That injury cost Robert three months, a stint that saw A.J. Ewing come up and help establish the Mets' outfield as a strength for years to come.

The good news with Robert's return is that he came back two weeks prior to the Aug. 3 trade deadline, giving the Mets time to showcase him for teams in need of potential outfield help. Tuesday's game was a good spotlight for Robert, who made several strong plays in center field and hit a towering home run late in the game that left the Mets' dugout in stunned silence.

LUIS ROBERT JR. 💥



451 FEET 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eOc7kz86H0 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 22, 2026

It should come as no shock that teams are already showing some interest in Robert, who has the potential to be a significant difference maker at the deadline. The lack of righty bats at the deadline could create a strong demand for Robert if he hits over the next 10 days, with the Mets having a chance to enhance that return if they help pay down the remainder of his 2026 salary, which is roughly $7 million factoring in the $2 million buyout on Robert's 2027 team option.

Luis Robert Jr. to the Tampa Bay Rays for RHP TJ Nichols (No. 8 Prospect in Rays' System)

To be clear, all of these proposals are operating under the assumption that Robert gets hot and the Mets pay down salary, which could help them get a prospect in the back end of an organization's Top 10. The Rays have a clear need for outfield help as former Met Cedric Mullins is underwhelming in center, allowing them to add his bat to the lineup in exchange for Nichols.

The No. 8 prospect in Tampa Bay's system, Nichols is a 24-year-old right-hander who has had a tough adjustment to the AA level, going 0-4 with a 5.40 ERA in 11 starts there. Nichols is a hard thrower with a couple of good secondary pitches, making him an intriguing depth add for the Mets' pitching pipeline.

Luis Robert Jr to the Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Cody Bowker (No. 14 Prospect in Phillies' System)

Few teams need more help in the outfield than the Phillies, who have a glaring hole in right field after Adolis Garcia was lost for the season with a torn lat muscle. Adding Robert would allow the Phillies to shift Justin Crawford to right field and return Derek Hill to a fourth-outfielder role. But the Mets likely wouldn't be able to entice the Phillies into a higher return by paying down Robert's salary since Philadelphia is already into the luxury tax.

The Mets could land an intriguing prospect in Bowker, a righty who was the Phillies' third-round pick a year ago. This season, between Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore, Bowker is 3-5 with a 4.48 ERA across 17 games (15 starts).

Bowker has a strong fastball-slider combination but needs to develop a third pitch to be a long-term starter, but the relief floor could make him worth adding to the Mets' farm system.

Luis Robert Jr. to the Cleveland Guardians for RHP Joey Oakie (No. 9 Prospect in Guardians' System)

The final fit here is with Cleveland, which needs both a right-handed bat and outfield help. Paying down Robert's salary could help the Mets land another intriguing arm in Oakie, the No. 9 prospect in the Guardians' farm system and a 2024 third-round pick.

Oakie has a tremendous fastball-slider pairing. However, he doesn't possess a third pitch or good command, which leads to significant relief-pitching risk. This season at Single-A Hill City, Oakie is 0-6 with a 6.75 ERA across 13 starts. He has surrendered 46 hits, 45 walks, and four home runs, while striking out 56 in 45.1 innings.

The Mets could afford to take a plunge on developing Oakie further by cashing out on the last two months of Robert in this package.